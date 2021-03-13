Free Fire emerges as one of the top ten most-downloaded games of February 2021 after falling out in January

Garena's Free Fire was the second most downloaded game of 2020, with more than 266 million in overall downloads. However, the game dropped off the top ten list of most downloaded games in January 2021.
In February, though, the game is back with a vengeance, cracking the top ten once again, according to a report by data analyst firm Sensor Tower.
Join Clash 3D by Supersonic topped the list for the second month in a row. The game saw a 170-time increase in its installs, to 27 million, compared to the same month last year.
India leads the download list with 36.5 percent of its total downloads, followed by Brazil with 6.5 percent, Sensor Tower said.
Among Us, by Innersloth, the most downloaded game from September to December 2020 and the second-most downloaded game in January 2021, dropped to fifth place in overall downloads.
The indie game became a sensation last year when a few famous streamers started playing it on live stream.
High Heels from Zynga secured second place in the list of most downloaded mobile games worldwide last month with more than 24 million downloads. India leads the install list with 23.3 percent of the total downloads, followed by the United States at 20.3 percent.
Another popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, couldn't make it to the overall top ten downloads list but maintained fourth place in Apple's App Store downloads charts.
However, it was the highest-earning game in February, thanks to the popular royale pass. According to Sensor Tower, the title grossed more than 250 million USD in revenues, most of which came from China.
Free Fire back in top ten mobile games worldwide for monthly downloads (February)
#1. Join Clash 3D
#2. High Heels
#3. Girl Genius
#4. Free Fire
#5. Among Us
#6. DOP2
#7. Phone Case DIY
#8. Giant Rush
#9. Water Sort Puzzle
#10. Blob Runner 3D