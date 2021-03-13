Free Fire emerges as one of the top ten most-downloaded games of February 2021 after falling out in January

Garena's Free Fire was the second most downloaded game of 2020, with more than 266 million in overall downloads. However, the game dropped off the top ten list of most downloaded games in January 2021.

In February, though, the game is back with a vengeance, cracking the top ten once again, according to a report by data analyst firm Sensor Tower.

Free Fire is back: Top mobile games by worldwide downloads for February 2021

Join Clash 3D by Supersonic topped the list for the second month in a row. The game saw a 170-time increase in its installs, to 27 million, compared to the same month last year.

India leads the download list with 36.5 percent of its total downloads, followed by Brazil with 6.5 percent, Sensor Tower said.

☀️ THE AIRSHIP - A new map coming early 2021 ☀️



Prepare yourselves, crewmates. This upcoming (free!) map will include:

🔹 all new tasks

🔹 your choice of what room to start in

🔹 ladders?!

🔹 and more?



But don't forget about those Impostors lurking around... pic.twitter.com/IU2HJGuyEY — Among Us 🛠 still bug fixing (i cry) (@AmongUsGame) December 11, 2020

Among Us, by Innersloth, the most downloaded game from September to December 2020 and the second-most downloaded game in January 2021, dropped to fifth place in overall downloads.

The indie game became a sensation last year when a few famous streamers started playing it on live stream.

High Heels from Zynga secured second place in the list of most downloaded mobile games worldwide last month with more than 24 million downloads. India leads the install list with 23.3 percent of the total downloads, followed by the United States at 20.3 percent.

🎂 The 3rd Anniversary - Hundred Rhythms 1.3.0 Update is NOW LIVE! 🎂 Use mesmerizing music abilities in Hundred Rhythms Mode to take your defenses and attacks to a whole new level 🎶⭐ #hundredrhythm #pubgmobile



Hop into game and try it out now! 🔗 https://t.co/u9xJDVFxzG pic.twitter.com/Gur7c5VRf3 — PUBG MOBILE (@PUBGMOBILE) March 9, 2021

Advertisement

Another popular battle royale game, PUBG Mobile, couldn't make it to the overall top ten downloads list but maintained fourth place in Apple's App Store downloads charts.

However, it was the highest-earning game in February, thanks to the popular royale pass. According to Sensor Tower, the title grossed more than 250 million USD in revenues, most of which came from China.

Free Fire back in top ten mobile games worldwide for monthly downloads (February)

#1. Join Clash 3D

#2. High Heels

#3. Girl Genius

#4. Free Fire

#5. Among Us

#6. DOP2

#7. Phone Case DIY

#8. Giant Rush

#9. Water Sort Puzzle

#10. Blob Runner 3D