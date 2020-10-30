Free Fire: Garena teases new campaign, “Light Up Bermuda,” to celebrate Diwali

The festival of lights is just around the corner! Even though it may not be a typical Diwali this year, we are super thrilled to celebrate a #FreeFireDiwali with our Free Fire fans across the country.

Committed to our Indian gaming community, we will be announcing an exciting new campaign, “Light Up Bermuda,” later today across our social media channels. The campaign will offer gamers across the country a host of localized in-game events, including an Indian-themed emote and costume.

“Light Up Bermuda” is the third campaign dedicated to our Indian players this year, reaffirming our dedication to the expansive community we have built here. We had previously launched a digital and outdoor campaign, #IndiaKaBattleRoyale, and associated with superstar Hrithik Roshan in our “Be The Hero” campaign last month.

Here’s a trailer of our first Diwali sketch to give you a little sneak peek into what’s in store for all our fans:

But wait, that’s not all! We will also be releasing an exclusive new music video on Sunday, 8th November 2020. This will be followed by the peak day of the campaign on Saturday, 14th November 2020, with many more surprises in store. Don’t forget to tune in to Free Fire’s social media channels, so you don’t miss out. Save the dates!

We hope you’re as excited as we are. Head to the following links for all the latest updates:

About Free Fire

Garena Free Fire is an online-only action-adventure battle royale game played in a third-person perspective. It consists of up to 50 players landing on an island searching for weapons and equipment to kill other players. The last player or team standing wins the round.