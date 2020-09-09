Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall: League Stage Day 1 overall standings

Free Fire India's much-awaited national tournament is now in full swing. The first day was full of nail-biting sequences and action-packed gameplay from all the teams.

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 features 18 teams, out of which only a handful will proceed to the next stage. According to the official schedule, the League Stage will be held for nine days.

Free Fire India Championship: League Stage Day 1 overall standings

Free Fire India Championship 2020

The first day of the tournament was played between teams from Groups A & B. Optimum Esports is leading the points table with 52 kills and 126 points. They also scored the highest placement points on the first day, 74.

Team CRX Elite, despite being the top fraggers with 60 kills, fell short of 1 point. As of now, the team has 125 points in total.

Team UG Empire and Total Gaming eSports are placed 3rd and 4th, respectively. UG Empire seems to dominate the placement points, whereas Total Gaming eSports is dominating the kill points with 58 kills.

Team Sixth Sense became the 5th and last team to score 3-digit points on Day 1. As of now, the team has 50 placement points and 52 kill points, making it a total of 102 points, which earns them the 5th place on the leaderboard.

Team 4 Unknown and Team Lava couldn't make it to the top 5 on the first day. However, they both are doing great in the kills segment. With 46 and 42 points, they're placed 7th and 8th in the points table.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall: League stage schedule

Day 2 & Day 3 of the week will be held from 10th September. Day 4, Day 5 and Day 6 will continue from next week, i.e. from 16th-18th September. 7th & 8th Day will continue on 21st and 22nd September, respectively.

25th September will mark the conclusion of the League Stage. The matches will start at 6 PM and will be live-streamed on Free Fire India's official YouTube channel.