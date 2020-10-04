Free Fire India Championship 2020 Grand Finals date and teams announced

The Free Fire India Championship 2020, after many gruelling stages of competition, has reached its culmination, with the Grand Finals scheduled for 18th October 2020. Being the first of its kind with such a major prize pool in the Garena Free Fire esports scenario in India, this tournament is a significant boost to the already booming esports scene in the country.

The Grand Finals will see the top 12 teams qualified from the League Stage and Grand Finals Play-ins battling it out in a best of 6 (B06) match format to decide the champion.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Grand Finals

Teams qualified from the League Stage

Total Gaming Esports 4 Unknown Team CRX Elite Stalwart E-Sports (Sixth Sense) Old Skool The Mutantzz

Teams qualified from the Grand Finals Play-ins

Team KS GZ Army Die Another Day Optimum Esports Team Lava The Doctors

Free Fire India Championship 2020 prize pool distribution

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 features a 50 lakh INR prize pool. The champions will be rewarded 22.5 lakh INR, while the first and second runners-up will pocket 10 lakh INR and 5 lakh INR, respectively.

The winners of each match will be given an extra 20,000 INR. The top kill points leader in the Grand Finals of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 will take home 60,000 INR.

Full breakup of prize pool

Champions: 22,50,000 INR

2nd: 10,00,000 INR

3rd: 5,00,000 INR

4th: 3,70,000 INR

5th: 2,00,000 INR

6th: 1,20,000 INR

7th: 1,00,000 INR

8th: 1,00,000 INR

9th: 60,000 INR

10th: 60,000 INR

11th: 30,000 INR

12th: 30,000 INR

Booyah 1st match: 20,000 INR

Booyah 2nd match: 20,000 INR

Booyah 3rd match: 20,000 INR

Booyah 4th match: 20,000 INR

Booyah 5th match: 20,000 INR

Booyah 6th match: 20,000 INR

Highest Kills: 60,000 INR

With PUBG Mobile banned in India, viewers may start to tune in to the Garena Free Fire esports scenario to enjoy exhilarating battle royale action. With such a humongous prize pool at stake, players will give their all, which will make the tournament action-packed and enjoyable for viewers. It may also motivate new players to start playing this game and enter the esports scene.