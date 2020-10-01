Stalwart Esports acquire Free Fire India Championship 2020 Grand Finalists Sixth Sense

Stalwart Esports, a professional gaming team based out of India, has finally acquired a Free Fire India roster for all the upcoming tournaments. The announcement came through its social media handles.

The organization has acquired FreeFire India Championship 2020's Grand Finalists Sixth Sense. The Grand Finals of the tournament are scheduled for 18th October.

Introducing our FreeFire competitive lineup.Since so many of you have been repeatedly asking for us to step into freefire esports, With this addition we firmly believe that we are going to dominate the FreeFire esport scenario as well.These boys have been performing extremely good and have been dominating the freefire indian championship 2020. We look forward to scale more achievements with them.It’s Boooooooyah Time.Watch these boys live in action in the FreeFire indian championship 2020 Grand Finals battling out for INR 50 Lakhs and the champion Tag.

Stalwart Esports Free Fire India roster

STE Iluminati STE Indro STE Mr. Jay STE Ginotra STE Barcaboi STE Nivesh STE Hayley

Stalwart Esports recently showcased their potential at the PUBG Mobile Club Open Fall 2020, where they secured the second runners-up position and qualified for PMPL South Asia Season 2.

About the Free Fire India Championship 2020

The Free Fire India Championship 2020 is the most prominent official Free Fire tournament in the country, with a massive 50,00,000 INR prize pool. Its League Stage concluded on 25th September 2020, with six teams making the Grand Finals, while the rest were relegated to the Grand Finals Play-ins.

In the Grand Finals Play-ins, nine teams will compete in a best of six format, out of which the top six teams will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Six finalists each from the League Phase and Grand Finals Play-ins will play the tournament's final stage. These 12 teams will compete in a best of six format, and the best side will win the coveted Free Fire India Championship 2020 title.

Teams qualified for the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Grand Finals Play-Ins

Call Us Lords The Doctors Die Another Day Optimum Esports K2 GZ Army Income Tax Team Lava UG Empire

Teams Qualified for the Free Fire India Championship 2020 Grand Finals (From the League Stage):

Total Gaming Esports 4 Unknown Team CRX Elite Stalwart Esports (Sixth Sense) Old Skool The Mutantzz

Matches will start at 6 PM IST and will be live-streamed on Free Fire India's official YouTube channel, Facebook page, and the Booyah app.