Free Fire India Championship 2020: Grand Finals Play-ins teams, format and schedule announced

The Grand Finals Play-Ins stage of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 is scheduled to be held on 2nd October 2020.

After nine days of nail-biting matches, the League Stage has finally concluded. The top two teams from each group have qualified for the Grand Finals. The remaining teams have proceeded to the Grand Finals Play-Ins.

The event features a massive prize pool of 50,00,000 INR.

Overall League standings

Matches will start at 6 PM IST and will be live-streamed on Free Fire India's official YouTube channel, Facebook page, and the Booyah app.

Format:

In the Grand Finals Play-ins, eleven teams will compete in a best of six format, out of which the top six teams will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Six finalists each from the League Phase and Grand Finals Play-ins will play the final stage of the tournament. Eleven teams will compete in a best of six format, and the best team will win the coveted Free Fire India Championship 2020.

The Grand Final is scheduled to be held on 18th October.

Free Fire India Championship 2020

Teams qualified for the Grand Finals Play-Ins

1. Call Us Lords

2. Route Changers

3. Die Another Day

4. Optimum Esports

5. Soar Silently

6.GZ Army

7.Income Tax

8. Team Lava

9. UG Empire

10. The Doctors

11. K2

Teams Qualified for the Grand Finals: (From the League Stage)

1. Total Gaming Esports

2. 4 Unknown

3. Team CRX Elite

4. Sixth Sense

5. Old Skool

6. The Mutantzz

Free Fire India Championship prize pool distribution:

The Free Fire India Championship features a 50 lakh INR prize pool. The champions will be rewarded with a total of 22.5 lakh INR. The 1st and 2nd runners-up will be rewarded with 10 lakh INR and 5 lakh, respectively.

The winners of each match will be given an extra 20,000 INR cash prize. The top kill points leader of the Grand Finals will be rewarded with 60,000 INR.

Full breakup of prize pool