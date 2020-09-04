Free Fire India Championship 2020: League stage groups and schedule announced

Free Fire Esports India has announced the schedule for its upcoming Free Fire India Championship 2020 Fall. With 18 teams fighting it out, the league stage will start soon. The event boasts a massive prize pool of 50,00,000 INR.

According to the announcement on Instagram, the league stage will go on for nine days. The first three days will be held from 9th September to 11th September. The next trio of days of competition of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 will resume a week later, from 16th September to 18th September.

The seventh and eighth days are set for 21st September and 22nd September. And finally, 25th September will see the league stage of the Free Fire India Championship 2020 conclude with the ninth and the final day.

Matches will start from 6 PM IST and will be live streamed on Free Fire India's official YouTube channel, Facebook page and the Booyah app.

Free Fire India Championship 2020 list of teams

Free Fire India Championship 2020 groups

The 18 teams, who qualified from the previous stage, will be divided into three groups: A, B and C. The league matches will follow the bO6 format. The top two teams from each group will proceed to the Grand Finals, and the remaining 12 teams will be sent to the Grand Finals Play-Ins.

Here's the list of teams in each group:

Group A

1. Call Us Lords

2. 4 Unknown

3. Die Another Day

4. Optimum Esports

5. Total Gaming

6. Gz Army

Group B

1. Sixth Sense

2. Route Changers

3. Team CRX Elite

4. Income Tax

5. Team Lava

6. UG Empire

Group C

1. United Nepal

2. The Mutantzz

3. The Doctors

4. K2

5. Soar Silently

6. Old Skool

There are perks for viewers too. At the milestones of 50K, 100K and 200K concurrent viewers, the officials will give away crates that can be opened to obtain in-game goodies.

Grand Final Play-ins: (2nd October)

Twelve teams will compete in a bO6 format, out of which the top six teams will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Grand Finals: (18th October)

The six finalists from League Phase and six finalists from Grand Finals Play-ins will play the Grand Finals. These 12 teams will compete in a bO6 format, and the best team will win the coveted Free Fire India Championship 2020. The Grand Finals will be also start streaming live from 6 PM IST.