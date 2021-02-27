Day 5 of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split League Stages came to an end today, after a day filled with exciting action.

MVP ranking after day 5

Group A and C battled it out today in a total of six matches played over the various maps of Free Fire. In the end, Sixth Sense came out on top with 40 kills and 81 points. Last Breath sat in second place with 28 kills and 66 points, followed by Team Revolution with 17 kills and 62 points in third place.

Free Fire India Championship League stage day 5 overall standings

Free Fire India Championship 2021 league day 5 Overall standings

The day kicked off with the first match being played in Bermuda. The Booyah in this map was secured by Stone Crushers with five kills. However, Sixth Sense topped the points table with 10 kills.

Fan Favourites Total Gaming Esports clinched the second match played on Purgatory with five kills. Survivor 4 AM secured eight kills in the second match, while Last Breath eliminated six enemies from the lobby.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari. It was once again won by Survivor 4 AM with eight kills, followed by White House with five kills.

Sixth Sense claimed the fourth match played in Bermuda with 12 kills, where their fragger Mr. Jay alone took 9 kills to bag the MVP title. Galaxy Racers secured second place with nine kills.

In the fifth match, played on Purgatory, Last Breath claimed the victory with 17 frags to their name. Following them in second place was Team Revolution with four kills. The third place in the match was secured by Team Chaos with three frags.

Advertisement

The sixth and the final match of the day, played again on Kalahari, was won by Nemesis with six frags. Total Gaming Esports and Sixth Sense played aggressively and secured 11 and nine kills in the match.

League standings after day 5

After the conclusion of the League stage, the top two teams from each of the three groups will proceed to the Free Fire India Championship 2021 spring Grand Finals. The remaining 12 teams will move to the Grand Finals Play-Ins, where they will battle it out for the remaining six slots in the Grand Finals.

Also Read: How to get Free Fire Diamonds using in-game Top Up center