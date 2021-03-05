Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring : League day 7 Overall standings

Day 7 of the Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split League Stages has come to an end. In the final week of the tournament, teams are leaving no stone unturned in giving their best performance possible.

League day 7 map results

Group A and C battled it out in a total of six matches played over the many maps in Free Fire. In the end, Galaxy Racers came out on top with 29 kills and 77 points. Sixth Sense sat in second place with 28 kills and 72 points, followed by Survivor 4 AM with 31 kills and 70 points in third place. Fan favourite Total Gaming Esports had an ordinary day and they secured 6th place with 48 points.

MVP ranking after day 7

Free Fire India Championship League stage day 7 overall standings

Free Fire India Championship 2021 league day 7 standings

The first match was played in Bermuda. The Booyah in this map was secured by Sixth Sense with 11 kills. Survivor 4 AM secured second place with nine kills in the match.

Team Chaos clinched the second match played on Purgatory with 10 kills. Survivor 4 AM played aggressively to secure eleven kills in the second match, while the White House eliminated seven enemies from the lobby.

The third match was played on the desert map of Kalahari. It was won by Last Breath with 10 kills, followed by Team Chaos with seven kills.

Survivor 4 AM emerged victorious in the fourth match played in Bermuda with four kills, however, the match table was topped by Sixth Sense with eight kills.

Advertisement

In the fifth match, played on Purgatory, Galaxy Racers claimed victory with six frags to their name. Following them in second place was Last Breath with 10 kills. Total Gaming Sports secured third place in the match with five frags.

The sixth and final match of the day played on Kalahari was won by Total Gaming Esports with eight frags. Galaxy Racers and Sixth Sense secured seven and six kills in the match respectively.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring : League standing after day 7

With only two days left in the league stages of the FFIC, it will be interesting to see which six teams make it to the grand finals. The remaining 12 teams will be relegated to play-ins.

Also Read: 3 best character and pet combinations in Free Fire 2021