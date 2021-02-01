Create
Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split: Prize pool distribution

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split
Modified 01 Feb 2021, 11:32 IST
News
The first phase of the Free Fire India Championship Spring Split has concluded. The second phase of the tournament, i.e the open qualifiers, is scheduled for 4th February at 5 PM IST.

The Free Fire India Championship Spring Split is the first major tournament of the 2021 circuit and will conclude on 21st March 2021.

The tournament features a massive 75 lakh INR prize pool. The champions will be rewarded with prize money worth 35 lakh INR. The first and second runners-up will be rewarded with 15 lakh INR and 7 lakh, respectively

Prize pool distribution for the Free Fire India Championship Spring Finals

1st Place(Winners):- 35,00,000 INR

2nd Place (1st Runner-up):- 15,00,000 INR

3rd Place (2nd Runner-up):- 7,00,000 INR

4th Place:- 6,00,000 INR

5th Place:- 3,00,000 INR

6th Place:- 2,50,000 INR

7th Place:-2,00,000 INR

8th Place:- 1,50,000 INR

9th Place:- 1,00,000 INR

10th Place:- 1,00,000 INR

11th Place:- 50,000 INR

12th Place:- 50,000 INR

All players who competed in at least 5 games in the Free Fire India Championship qualifiers phase will receive 500 in-game gold via the mail section.

Members of the first-placed team of the qualifiers phase will win a 2x Diamond Voucher, 1x Armor Crate and 2x Bounty Token.

Free Fire India Championship 2021 Spring Split Format

Stage 1 (FFC Mode):- The first stage was an open qualifier where registered teams played against each other. The top 48 teams have moved on to the next stage.

Stage 2 (The league qualifiers):- Qualified teams from Stage 1 will be competing against each other. The 7th to 12th-ranked teams of the FFIC Fall 2020 finals will join them in this stage.

Stage 3 (The League Stages):- The top 12 teams from the league qualifiers will be seeded against the top six finalists from the FFIC 2020 Fall Split.

Stage 4 (Play-ins):- The bottom 12 teams of the league stages will be relegated to the play-ins, where they will battle for 6 spots in the finals.

Stage 5 (Grand Finals):- The top six teams from the league stage and the top six teams from the play-ins will battle it out in the FFIC 2021 Spring Split's grand finals.

Published 01 Feb 2021, 11:32 IST
