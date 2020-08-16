Free Fire India Championship: Prize pool distribution & points system

Free Fire's new open-to-all tournament is just around the corner and has already set the community abuzz. The Free Fire India Championship, sponsored by Paytm First Games, provides every regular player with a chance to showcase their talent in front of the nation.

Registrations for the Free Fire India Championship 2020 have begun. The registration process had started on 13th August 2020 and will end today. Interested players can enroll themselves via the FFC Mode in the game.

Free Fire India Championship Prize pool distribution :

The Free Fire India Championship features a 50 lakh INR prize pool. The champions will be rewarded with a total of 22.5 lakh INR. The 1st and 2nd runners-up will be rewarded with 10 lakh INR and 5 lakh, respectively.

The winners of each match will be given an extra 20,000 INR cash prize. The top kill points leader of the Grand Finals will be rewarded with 60,000 INR.

Full breakup of prize pool

Champions: 22,50,000 INR

2nd: 10,00,000 INR

3rd: 5,00,000 INR

4th: 3,70,000 INR

5th: 2,00,000 INR

6th: 1,20,000 INR

7th: 1,00,000 INR

8th: 1,00,000 INR

9th: 60,000 INR

10th: 60,000 INR

11th: 30,000 INR

12th: 30,000 INR

Booyah 1st match: 20,000 INR

Booyah 2nd match: 20,000 INR

Booyah 3rd match: 20,000 INR

Booyah 4th match: 20,000 INR

Booyah 5th match: 20,000 INR

Booyah 6th match: 20,000 INR

Highest Kills: 60,000 INR

Points system for Free Fire India Championship

The team that finishes first in a match will get 20 points, while the second and third-placed teams will get 17 and 15 points, respectively. Also, each kill will earn the team 2 points.

Match Points table:

Advertisement

1st place: 20

2nd place: 17

3rd place: 15

4th place: 13

5th place: 12

6th place: 10

7th place: 6

8th place: 4

9th place: 3

10th place: 2

11th place: 1

12th place: 0

Kill Points: 2

Leaving Spawn Island: (-10 per player )

League points table:

1st place: 20

2nd place: 17

3rd place: 14

4th place: 10

5th place: 7

6th place: 4

Tiebreaker: If two teams have the same match score, placement points will act as the tiebreaker.

If two teams have the same league points in a group, total match points will be taken into consideration, followed by the total placement points.