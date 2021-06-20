Free Fire Khelo Bangladesh Cup: Winning team, MVP, and more

Free Fire, the popular mobile battle royale title, has been growing at a rapid pace globally. In the past year and a half, the game has seen unprecedented success in the South Asian region as well, growing both in terms of revenue and downloads.

To commemorate the launch of the Bangladesh servers, Free Fire has announced the Khelo Bangladesh Cup featuring duo teams that contain influencers and professional players.

Free Fire Khelo Bangladesh cup map results

The tournament came to an end today after an exciting four matches. The 24 competing duos fought really hard and gave each other tough competition. At the end of the day, Venom34 FF emerged at the top of the points tally and won the championship with 62 points and 23 kills.

Team SKS secured second place in the competition with 54 points and 16 kills. Third place went to Team NYM, who secured 50 points with 12 kills.

Sorry9 was the MVP of Free Fire Khelo Bangladesh cup

Sorry9 from Venom34 FF was crowned the MVP of the championship. The player played exceptionally well, securing a total of 16 kills for his team.

Free Fire Khelo Bangladesh cup overall standings

The day started with the first match being played on the map of Bermuda. The Booyah in this match was secured by Team RRR.

The second and third matches of the day were played on maps Kalahari and Bermuda. The Booyah in both matches were claimed by Venom34 FF as the duo asserted their dominance in the competition. Most of the kill points of the team came from these two matches. The team led the points table comfortably.

The final match of the day and the competition was played on map Kalahari. The Booyah in this match was secured by Subrata two Kill. The Booyah in the final match helped the team climb to the 5th spot in the overall leaderboard.

