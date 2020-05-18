Free Fire latest store update brought new Backpack, Golden Melee and a Pan skin

Garena Free Fire

Garena Free Fire has recently received its new store update. This latest update brought several new items to the game like Backpack skin, Golden Melee Weapon, character outfits and much more. Although this new update was initially released in a few regions only, Garena is soon expected to release their latest update in every region.

Besides the new items added to the game during the said update, the prices of these items have also been revealed. Garena is offering some of these exclusive items at affordable rates. So let's take a look at the new items that have arrived in the latest Free Fire store update.

Garena Free Fire – Latest Store Update

Golden Melee Weapon

The first item that was added in Free Fire game is the new Golden skin of Machete. It is one of the most popular melee weapons in Free Fire that is available in different skins. In the game's latest store update, a Golden skin of this weapon was introduced along with various stripes on the surface. Players can grab this skin by spending 200 diamonds in the game.

A new Backpack skin has also been spotted. It is called "Puppy Lover Backpack". The latest Backpack finish is featured in the skin colour of this skin with Puppy vectors all over it. This skin can be purchased in the store section of the game by parting 150 Diamonds.

Puppy Lover Backpack

The last item that was revealed in Free Fire's latest update is Pan skin. Although it looks ordinary, it gives a premium experience to players. In order to obtain it, players are required to spin a wheel that costs around 30 Diamonds for a single chance.

Pan Skin

All the above images and data have been sourced from Free Fire Gamers Zone Youtube Channel. To watch their full video, refer the embedded video provided below: