Free Fire leaks suggest Cristiano Ronaldo is likely to be a new character in Operation Chrono that will be announced on December 7

Garena Free Fire has witnessed a tremendous rise in popularity in the last few years and has shown no signs of slowing down. The game's developers continue to release frequent updates to enhance the battle royale experience for the player.

Recent leaks by a Brazilian data miner suggest that a new character based on famous Portuguese footballer Cristiano Ronaldo might be released during Operation Chrono.

In the past, the developers of Free Fire have collaborated with multiple celebrities and online personalities, including KSHMR and Hrithik Roshan, to expand the reach of the game. It appears that they now intend to collaborate with one of the biggest football stars in the world.

Will a new character based on Cristiano Ronaldo be introduced in Free Fire's Operation Chrono?

A press release recently described Operation Chrono as follows:

“Operation Chrono will take place in a futuristic slum universe, a dystopian world featuring the most advanced technology there is. Amidst the chaos, there is room for a hero to emerge and be a source of inspiration for everyone.”

The announcement of Operation Chrono will be made on 7th December. According to a tweet by Free Fire Brazil, the operation will make its way into the game on 19th December.

Está pronto para o Operação Chrono?



19 de Dezembro de 2020 pic.twitter.com/NIjtbOX7DE — Free Fire - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) December 1, 2020

Meanwhile, a data miner who goes by the name of BART FREEFIRE has claimed that there is a possibility of a collaboration between Cristiano Ronaldo and Free Fire, with a new character set to be based on the Portuguese superstar.

He has also claimed that the 'Mysterious Character' from the Free Fire OB25 Advancer Server will be a new character based on the Juventus talisman.

Here are some of the Twitter reactions to the claims:

Free Fire x Cristiano Ronaldo? 🤔 OB25 pic.twitter.com/33nNFAXgo8 — Free Fire - Neew 🇧🇷🏴 (@FreeFire_neew) November 25, 2020

¿Cristiano Ronaldo jara una colaboración con Free Fire?

wtf — 🖤 Unlapse 🖤 (@_unlapse_) December 2, 2020

Cristiano.... sera que es la imagen de FREE FIRE... 😃🤙🏻😃 — Ulises Gonzalez (@Ulises2092G) December 2, 2020

Diciembre Sorprendeme



Diciembre: Free Fire Va A Colaborar Con Cristiano Ronaldo — Ulises18 Navidades (@Sir_Ulises18) December 1, 2020

