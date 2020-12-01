Free Fire OB25 Advance Server Activation Code: All you need to know

Since its inception, Garena Free Fire has witnessed a phenomenal rise in its popularity. The game recently won the Mobile Game of the Year in the Esports Awards 2020. Its tremendous growth can be partially credited to the introduction of new features.

A few days ago, the developers of Free Fire released the OB25 Advance Server, which allowed the users to test out several new features before implementing them into the game.

Also read: 5 best female characters in Free Fire as of November 2020

Free Fire OB25 Advance Server Activation Code

Players need to enter the "Activation Code" to enter the server

The Free Fire OB25 Advance Server had commenced on the 26th of November and will conclude on the 3rd of December.

Like always, only a few players have been able to access the server. But this time, the developers have added a requirement of an activation code to access the server. It can be used only once to activate the account, and after this, it will be invalidated.

The codes are provided by the developers, and players will have to complete the registration process to stand a chance to obtain these codes. Moreover, not every user is guaranteed to receive the activation code.

After the registration is complete, each application will be reviewed, and the codes are then provided to the selected users.

Advertisement

Since the activation codes are only given by the developers, there are no alternative ways to obtain it.

How to register and download the OB 25 Advance Server?

Registration

Step 1: Visit the official website of Free Fire Advance Server and click on the "Login Facebook" option.

Step 2: Fill in all the required details and click on the "Join Now" button.

The registration process will be completed.

Download

Step 1: Download the Free Fire OB 25 Advance Server APK from the official website.

Step 2: After the download is complete, locate and install the APK file. Then, enable the "Install from unknown source option" before installing it.

Step 3: Open the Advance Server and click on the guest option.

Step 4: A dialogue box will soon appear, asking players to enter the activation code. Upon entering the code, they'll be able to access the server.

(Note: It is important to note that the Advance Server is only available for Android users.)

The Advance Server might have some bugs and glitches. In regards to this, players have an opportunity to procure diamonds by reporting them to the developers.

Also read: Free Fire OB25 Advance Server: File size and end date revealed