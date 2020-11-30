The characters in Free Fire have become an indispensable feature of the game. The title currently offers the users with 34 characters, and except for Primis and Nulla, each of them boasts a unique ability.

The choice of the characters is entirely subjective and varies from player to player. However, many look for the best characters in Free Fire to find out which one of them is better.

In this article, we list the five best female characters in Free Fire as of November 2020.

5 best female characters in Free Fire as of November 2020

Note: This article reflects the writer’s opinions, and what may seem right to one person may not be so to another.

#1 Dasha

Dasha in Free Fire

In-game description: "Dasha is a prankster and rebel."

Dasha is the most recent addition to the list of characters. She has a passive ability, which is called "Partying On."

The ability has an impact on multiple in-game aspects. It reduces the damage taken by fall by 30% and also reduces the recovery time from fall by 60%. Alongside this, there is a 6% reduction in the recoil build-up, and the maximum recoil is reduced by the same.

At the highest level, the attributes are affected by 50%, 80%, 10% and 10%, respectively.

The character can aid the players in a gunfight and enable them to spray down enemies effectively. At the same time, users will take less fall damage.

#2 Moco

Moco in Free Fire

In-game description: "Moco is an outstanding hacker."

Moco’s ability "Hacker’s Eye" is one of the most unique ones in the game. The passive ability tags the enemies that are shot for two seconds at the base level; as the players level up the ability, the duration of the tag increases.

At character level 8, the enemies are tagged for five seconds. Moreover, the location of the foes is shared with teammates as well.

This ability aids the users in locating the enemies and is perfect for rush gameplay.

#3 Kelly

Kelly in Free Fire

In-game description: "Kelly is an athlete, a sprinter."

Kelly has a passive ability, which is named as "Dash." At level one of the character, the sprint speed increases by 1%. While at the maximum level, the sprinting speed is increased by 6%.

"Dash" helps players to rotate quicker around the map. It also allows them to rush/evade the foes. Also, Kelly has an awakened version, "Kelly – The Swift," which the users can obtain by completing Awakening missions.

#4 A124

A124 in Free Fire

In-game description: "A124 is a robot made with modern technology."

A124 has an active in-game ability, which is called "Thrill of Battle." It quickly converts 25 EP into HP with a cooldown of 90 seconds at the first level. It is significantly enhanced with the increase in level.

At the maximum level of the ability, i.e., level 6, players can use the ability to convert 50 EP to HP quickly. The cooldown also is reduced to 60 seconds.

The character can come into use during combats, where it is not possible to use the med kits. However, the players would require EP to use the ability.

#5 Laura

Laura in Free Fire

In-game description: "Laura is an outstanding special agent."

Laura is the last character on this list, and she has a passive ability called "Sharp Shooter." It increases the accuracy by 10 when the players are scoped in. As the character is leveled up, the ability of the character improves. At ability level 6, the accuracy is increased by 30 while the users are scoped in.

This ability is helpful for the users who prefer passive gameplay, as it enhances the accuracy as the players are scoped in.

