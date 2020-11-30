Ankush FREEFIRE vs BNL: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush FREEFIRE and BNL are popular Free Fire content creators, hailing from India and Tunisia, respectively.

In this article, we compare their stats in the battle royale sensation.

Also read: Gyan Sujan vs PVS Gaming: Who has better stats in Free Fire?

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID and stats

Ankush FREEFIRE’s Free Fire ID is 241375963.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

Ankush FREEFIRE has played a total of 20706 squad games and has ended up winning 8517 of them, maintaining a win rate of 41.13%. With a K/D ratio of 6.15, he has amassed 74913 kills in this mode.

Advertisement

In the duo mode, he has played 2994 games and has 1206 victories to his name, making his win rate 40.28%. He has 11099 frags in this mode, maintaining a K/D ratio of 6.21.

Ankush FREEFIRE also has 119 wins in 888 solo matches, translating to a win rate of 13.40%. He has killed 2488 opponents in this mode, with a K/D ratio of 3.24.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

In the ongoing ranked season, Ankush FREEFIRE has played 464 squad matches and has won on 97 occasions, making his win rate 20.90%. He has bagged 2411 frags in these matches and has a K/D ratio of 6.57.

He has also played 95 matches in the duo mode and has secured 17 Booyahs, maintaining a win rate of 17.89%. In the process, he has accumulated 573 kills at a K/D ratio of 7.35.

Ankush FREEFIRE has also played a single solo game in the current ranked season.

BNL’s Free Fire ID and stats

Advertisement

BNL’s Free Fire ID is 297929835.

Lifetime stats

Lifetime stats

BNL has played 18445 squad games and has 3014 victories to his name, translating to a win rate of 16.34%. With 66605 kills in these matches, he has a K/D ratio of 4.32.

He has also played 764 duo matches and has triumphed in 84 of them, which makes his win rate 10.99%. He has eliminated 1431 opponents in this mode and has maintained a K/D ratio of 2.10.

BNL has played 1233 solo games and has emerged victorious in 78 of them, making his win rate 6.32%. At a K/D ratio of 2.06, he has registered 2385 kills in this mode.

Ranked stats

Ranked stats

BNL has played 1305 squad matches in the current ranked season and has 128 victories, with a win rate of 9.80%. He has a total of 4743 kills at a K/D ratio of 4.03.

Advertisement

(Note: The stats in this article were recorded at the time of writing. They are subject to change as the content creators continue to play more games in Free Fire.)

Comparison

Both Ankush FREEFIRE and BNL have incredible stats in Garena Free Fire but comparing them is quite difficult as they play in different regions.

When we take a look at their lifetime stats, Ankush FREEFIRE is ahead in terms of K/D ratio and win rate in all the three modes – solo, duo and squad.

We cannot compare their ranked stats in the solo and duo matches as BNL is yet to play a game in these modes. However, when it comes to the ranked squad mode, Ankush FREEFIRE has relatively better stats than BNL.

Also Read: Sultan Proslo vs Amitbhai: Who has better stats in Free Fire?