Free Fire Max beta testing 2.0 begins today

The second phase of beta testing for Free Fire Max started on 24th June in Malaysia, Bolivia and Cambodia.

The developers currently have no plans of conducting a similar exercise in India.

Rabia

Free Fire Max beta (Image Credits: Shadow Knight Gaming)

Free Fire Max is the enhanced and upgraded version of Free Fire, one of the most popular mobile games in the world. It will be a separate app and will have advanced graphics and animations like new playzone effect, animated login videos etc.

The first phase of beta testing for Free Fire Max, done in Malaysia and Bolivia, is over, and now, the developers are going to expand the beta testing to another country.

Free Fire Max beta testing 2.0

Free Fire Max (Image Credits: Free Fire Club)

The second phase of beta testing, called the beta testing 2.0, started on 24th June 2020 at 3:30 PM IST in three countries i.e. Malaysia, Bolivia and Cambodia, and will go on till 14th July 2020.

Players from these countries can register for the beta version here, and selected users will get access to it. The developers currently have no plans regarding a similar launch in India.

The release date of Free Fire Max is yet to be revealed, along with the size of the game. The game will be available to download on the app stores of devices, and will run smoothly on devices with 2 GB RAM or more.

Players will not require a separate account to log in to Free Fire Max, and can play with their Free Fire account. Furthermore, players of both versions can play together, thereby widening the universe of the game.

