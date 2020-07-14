Free Fire Max: Beta Testing 2.0 end date revealed

Free Fire Max, the enhanced version of Garena Free Fire, is in its final stage of beta testing. The beta testing of Free Fire Max started on June 24, where players from three regions- Malaysia, Bolivia, and Cambodia got access to the game's servers.

According to Garena, the beta testing phase for these regions will end today. The coming month will bring an opportunity for players from other areas to play the game

Free Fire Max has enhanced graphics and provides an immersive experience to the players. The release date of the game is yet to be announced officially.

Currently, the game's access is given only to selected users and influences who are based out of countries like Thailand, Singapore. As per some unofficial sources, more influencers and streamers will get access to the game eventually.

The developers may also open a registration portal, through which anyone can register for Free Fire Max beta testing.

For more details, read this article: Free Fire Max beta testing 2.0 begins today.

Free Fire Max Features

Free Fire Max Features

Ultra HD Graphics Option

Increase in FPS cap limit

New Maps and gameplay modes

New characters and revamped UI

Improved drawing distance

From the above list of features, it's clear that Free Fire fans are definitely in for a next-level gaming experience. However, it may be wrong to ignore the fact that more resources will be required to run the game. According to reports, Free Fire Max will require a minimum of 3GB RAM along with 2GB of free storage space.

As of now, the beta test APK of Free Fire Max weighs around 1GB, but the game's size will be increased gradually. Therefore, smartphones with a powerful processor and storage space are recommended to run this game.