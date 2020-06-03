Free Fire OB22 Update: Maintenance break to take place on 3rd June

Free Fire OB22 Update Maintenance Break

The Free Fire OB22 update is going to hit the global servers on 3rd June 2020. And before the update becomes available to download for the Free Fire players, the servers will be taken down for maintenance purposes for a few hours.

As announced by Free Fire, there will be a maintenance break on 3rd June 2020 and during that period, nobody will be able to enter the game. The update will be rolled out once the maintenance break has culminated.

Free Fire OB22 Update Maintenance Break details

Free Fire OB22 Maintenance Details

The new OB22 update named the Age of Steamers Patch, will be featuring new character Wolfrahh, the pet Falco, a brand new training ground, the M82B gun, and much more. The players can try out all the new features by updating the game after the maintenance break.

As mentioned above, no one will be able to enter the game during the maintenance break. You can access the game once the update has been rolled out.

Start time: 8:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 3rd June 2020

End time: 5:30 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 3rd June 2020

Free Fire OB22 Update

Along with this, the Kalahari map will also be added to the matchmaking pool and the players will be temporarily banned from the Clash Squad (Ranked) if they leave in the middle of the match too often.

The new anti-cheat system is also one of the highlights of the patch. New anti-hack systems have been added to the game to ensure that no players are getting an edge by using third-party programs to assist them.

The OB22 update will be released for both Android and iOS devices and the size of the update is expected to be around 600MB.

The players can download the update from the Google Play Store or the iOS App Store once it has been released.

