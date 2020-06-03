Free Fire OB22 Update: Why is Free Fire not opening?

Free Fire not opening (Servers will be ready soon)

Garena Free Fire OB22 update is ready to hit the global servers on 3rd June 2020. The latest update will bring a new character Wolfrahh, the pet Falco, a brand new training ground, the M82B gun, and much more. Players can try out all the new features by updating the game. But as of now, Free Fire players are facing an issue.

The players are not able to play Free Fire as the game is not opening. They are getting a notification that "The server will be ready soon." Well, there is no need to panic as we know the reason for this issue.

Why is Free Fire not opening?

Free Fire OB22 Update

Before the Free Fire OB22 update is rolled out, the in-game servers are taken down for maintenance break for a few hours. No player can enter the game until the maintenance break gets over. The duration of the maintenance break is as follows:

Start time: 9:30 am IST (GMT +5:30) on 3rd June 2020

End time: 5:30 pm IST (GMT +5.30) on 3rd June 2020

Free Fire OB22 Update Maintenance Break

After the scheduled maintenance of the game, the servers will resume again, and the new update will be pushed out immediately. The update will be available on Google Play Store and iOS App Store. The size of the update will be around 600 MB.

The character Wolfrahh is the main highlight of the update and will be available for free. He has the ability to decrease the damage taken from a headshot by up to 25% with every additional viewer. He can also increase the damage to the enemy's limbs by up to 15%. Free Fire also shared a live-action film of Wolfrahh on their official YouTube channel:

