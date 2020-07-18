Free Fire OB23 update: New Convoy Crunch mode introduced

The Free Fire OB23 Advance Server has been released, and registered players can download the same from the official website. These users can enjoy the upcoming OB23 update features in advance, which will include a new character — Lucas, a pet Mr Wagger, gun skins, outfits and much more.

One of them is a new mode called the Convoy Crunch, which will be added to the upcoming major update. Here is some detailed information regarding the same.

Free Fire: Convoy Crunch mode

Fight for the control of a vehicle

The Convoy Crunch mode is available to play on the Bermuda map only, and teams fight for the control of a vehicle here. In this mode, two squads will spawn on the island at two different drop points.

Spawn points

There will be a Monster truck vehicle on the island, and one of the teams will have to follow the directed path and take the vehicle to the final position.

Vehicle and path

The other team will have to stop them from doing so till the game time runs out. There are a total of three rounds, and the team to win two rounds will be the winners. If a player gets killed, then he/she will respawn again, and with each spawn, the he/she will have the option of choosing one of the six loadouts to take enemies down.

Loadout

The Free Fire OB23 Advance Server will get closed on 23rd July 2020, so players who want to enjoy this mode should download it immediately. The Advance Server is available for Android devices only, and its size is around 990 MB. Here is a gameplay video of the Convoy Crush mode:

