Free Fire OB23 update release date announced officially

The Free Fire OB23 update is going to release soon, and the advance server has been closed. The upcoming Free Fire: 3volution update will be based entirely on the third-anniversary celebration of the game. It will add a new character, pet, mode and weapon, among a lot of other features.

The developers have announced the official release date of the OB23 update and here are the complete details regarding the same.

Free Fire OB23 update: 3volution release date

OB23 update release date: 29th July 2020

Free Fire 3volution update

As mentioned above, the Free Fire OB23 update is releasing on 29th July 2020, and players will be able to download it from Google Play Store and the Apple Store. The size of the update is not known yet, but most assume it will be around 600 MB.

The latest update will add a new character called Luquenta, an up and rising soccer star who will increase the maximum HP with each kill to a certain extent.

The update will also add the new penguin pet Mr Wagger, a brand new Convoy Crunch mode, the AUG gun and much more.

Along with this, the much-hyped Plan Bermuda will be revealed along with the Bermuda Remastered or Bermuda 2.0 map. The in-game lobby and waiting island will also have a brand new, anniversary-themed look.

Here is the official announcement video of the release date and upcoming features in Free Fire:

