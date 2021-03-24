Free Fire OB27 Advance Server registration for March 2021: All you need to know

Garena Free Fire is one of the most successful battle royale games in the mobile gaming market. Part of its success can be attributed to the developers routinely updating the game.

Free Fire is set to release another major OB27 update after the successful OB26 version. The update is expected to be released after April 15th.

Before the update is released, the developers plan to open the OB27 Advance Servers to a small number of players to rectify the servers by repairing bugs and detecting glitches that may occur in-game.

After the Advance Server has been processed with all of the errors and issues, the developers release the OB27 upgrade globally.

Also read: 3 best pets to pair with Chrono in Free Fire's Clash Squad mode .

Free Fire OB27 Advance Server registration and APK update release date revealed

The Free Fire OB27 Advance Server registration process is currently ongoing. Players can access the servers to fill out the registration form. However, the APK file is not yet available for download.

Players will be able to download (Android users only) the APK file of the OB27 update after April 1, 2021.

Players can follow the following steps to register for the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server:

Visit the official Advanced Server website here .

. Fill in their Profile details by giving information like Full Name, Gmail ID, and phone number.

After fulfilling the required details, press the ‘Join Now’ option.

Players will be registered in the Advance Server.

Advertisement

It is important to note that even though every player can register on the server, only players who get the activation code can enter the OB27 APK file after downloading and installing it.

As a tester on the server, players who find bugs in the Advance Server can report them to win free diamonds as rewards.

Grand Prize (Based on contributions)

3000 diamonds: Main Contributor; 1 person

2000 diamonds: Main Contributor; 2 people

1000 diamonds: Main Contributor; 3 people

Image via ff-advance.ff.garena.com

Also read: 5 best locations on Free Fire's Bermuda map for loot and rank push .