Free Fire OB27 Advance Server start date revealed

Garena Free Fire is a renowned and well-liked battle royale title in Esports. Part of its popularity can be credited to frequent updates by the developers that keep the game fresh and exciting.

Following the success of the OB26 version, Free Fire is set to release another big update with OB27, likely after April 15th.

As always, before the update is released, the developers intend to open the OB27 Advance Servers to a small number of players to identify bugs and detect glitches.

Garena recently revealed the server's opening time and end date. This article dives into the start, and end date of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server revealed today.

What is the start date of the Free Fire OB27 Advance Server?

Players can access the server starting today, i.e., from April 1st, 2021. However, the server will be closed and will stop working from April 8th, 2021.

Image via Free Fire Advance Server

Players can register to access the Advance Server APK file (OB27 variant). However, it must be noted that only players who receive an activation code can access the Android exclusive application (OB27 APK file).

The following is the process by which players can register in Free Fire OB27 Advance Server:

Step 1: Visit the official Advance Server website of Free Fire or click here to be redirected.

Tap on the 'Login Facebook' option

Step 2: Tap on the 'Login with Facebook' option to log in to the website.

Step 3: Players are automatically registered to the Advance Server after logging in via Facebook. Then download and install the APK file from the server.

If players get a chance to play the OB27 variant in the Advance server, they can become a beta tester to help developers improve the game and to win exciting rewards in return.

Testers report bugs on the server to win the following prizes:

Grand Prize (Based on contributions)

3000 diamonds: Main Contributor; 1 person

2000 diamonds: Main Contributor; 2 people

1000 diamonds: Main Contributor; 3 people

