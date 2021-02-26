The League Stages of the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 concluded yesterday. The tournament organized by the leading chip manufacturer Qualcomm Technologies boasts a massive prize pool of ₹50 Lakhs.

The League Stage kicked off on January 30th, where the top 18 qualified teams and six invited teams battled it out for four weeks.

All 24 teams were seeded into four groups of six teams. They played best-of-four matches each week for four weeks.

Free Fire open league stage overall standings

At the end of the fourth week, 4 Unknown emerged as table toppers with 528 kill points and 1138 overall points in 48 matches, followed by Galaxy Racer in second place with 524 kill points and 1080 total points.

Sixth Sense took third place with 1066 points, and 530 kills to cap off the top three for the league stages. Fan-favourite Total Gaming Esports secured fifth place in the league stages.

Free Fire open league stage overall standings

Qualified teams to the Free Fire Open 2020 Finals:-

1.4 Unknown

Advertisement

2.Galaxy Racer

3.Sixth Sence

4.Hex Esports

5.Total Gaming Esports

6.Team Elite

7.Team Chaos

8.Life Hackers

9. Raven Esports

10.Team Mayhem

11.The 4 AM

12.Blood Bashers

Teams qualified to grand finals

In the finals, the top 12 qualified teams from the country will compete across 12 matches over two days. The organizers have not unveiled the schedule for the grand finals.

Prize Pool Distribution for the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020

The tournament boasts a massive prize pool of ₹50,00,000.

1st Place (Winner) - ₹20,00,000

2nd Place (Runners-up) - ₹8,00,000

3rd Place - ₹5,00,000

4th Place - ₹4,00,000

5th Place - ₹3,00,000

6th Place - ₹2,00,000

7th Place - ₹1,50,000

8th Place- ₹1,00,000

9th and 10th Place- ₹75,000

11th and 12th Place- ₹50,000

Team with the highest kills in the Grand Finale - ₹1,00,000

Individual with the highest kills in the Grand Finale - ₹50,000

The Most Valuable Player Award (Fan vote) - ₹50,000

The Most Popular Team Award (Fan vote) - ₹1,00,000