Free Fire Open 2020: League Stage invited teams and groups announced

Battle royale games are quite popular in India, and with the ban of PUBG Mobile and Rules of Survival, Free Fire is one of the few popular battle royale titles in the mobile game market.

A few months ago, the leading chip manufacturer, Qualcomm Technologies, announced its first Free Fire tournament in India, the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020, with a prize pool of 50 Lakhs INR.

The tournament has reached its penultimate stage, i.e., the League Stage, commencing from January 30th. The top 18 teams from a total of 648 sides have made it to this round, where six invited teams will join them. These 24 teams will be seeded into four groups of six teams and will battle it out in a month-long round-robin format.

All the teams will play the best of four matches each week for four weeks. The top 12 sides at the end of League Stage will qualify for the Grand Finals.

Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest Free Fire Open 2020 League Stage groups

Invited teams for the Free Fire Open 2020 League Stage

Total Gaming Esports

Galaxy Racer Esports

Team Elite

XTZ Esports

Team Chaos

4 Unknown

Qualified teams for the Free Fire Open 2020 League Stage

Divide and Rule

Stone Crushers

Over Attack

Run Gaming

Team Hind

HP Pro

Silently Loud

Team Mayhem

Pushers Esports

Noob Gaming

Crust Esports

Blood Bashers07

Raven Esports

Life Hackers

FTEsports

Little bit of Swag

The 4 AM

Noob Kingz

In the finals, the top 12 teams from the country will compete over two days, with the top team at the end of the finals crowned the Free Fire Open 2020 champions.

The tournament will be broadcast exclusively on the Qualcomm Snapdragon Conquest channel from 4:00 PM IST in Hindi and English.