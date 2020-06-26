Free Fire Season 16 rank update: Release date and time revealed

Free Fire is a popular battle royale game developed by Garena.

The new season will also introduce new rank banners, rewards, and much more in the game.

Free Fire rank Season 16 update Free Fire Season 16 release date

The much anticipated Season 16 of Free Fire will be released shortly with newer features. Free Fire is popular for its ranked system. The system allots a rank to every players according to their skills.

Many Free Fire players will start rank pushing right from the beginning of the next season. The previous rank season of Free Fire will end soon, and the rank points of all the players will be reset to zero. After the beginning of the new season, players will be required to play rank matches again to climb the leaderboard.

Season 15 rank duration

As soon as the previous season ends, the next season will make its way into the game. Hence, Season 16 will release on 26 June in Free Fire. The latest update of the game will bring new rewards, banners, and much more to the game.

For those who may ask, Season 16 rank is going live in Free Fire at 2:00 PM IST.

What's coming in Free Fire Season 16?

Whenever a new Free Fire update is released, developers make several changes and deliver new features, skins, and many other items to the community.

Rewards list

In Season 16 update, players will witness a new outfit set, which has already been leaked online. The outfit set will feature a jacket in two different colors, red and yellow. It can be attained by gaining a higher rank in the game.

Along with new cosmetic items, new banners will also be added for different tiers. Heroic tier in Free Fire will now be seen in red color banner. While the platinum and diamond tiers will be seen in Blue and Purple variants.

