Free Fire Redeem Codes for today (20th August 2020)

Free Fire has a variety of fantastic gun skins, outfit sets and characters that players can use while battling out on the field. Most of the legendary Free Fire items require diamonds (in-game currency) or some real cash investment to grab in the game. However, spending bucks for virtual items is not a feasible option for every player and as a result, they hunt for other ways to obtain these items.
Out of all the working methods, Free Fire Redeem codes are the most prominent one, which does not require much effort.
Redeem Codes are unique codes made up of 12 characters, which consist of capital letters and numbers. These codes can grant players with in-game items if they are redeemed successfully.
Latest Free Fire Redeem Codes (20th August 2020)
- SPEHGMQQ8JWR
- SPEHGH8E9HWL
- SPEHGZLG93U7
- SPEHG9E987K5
- SPEHG3HD2ZQL
- SPEHGNHU7GWW
- SPEHGW57KL9C
- SPEHGJ5XNAHL
- SPEHGEHPAZDW
- SPEHGSTT4FKJ
- SPEHGARNVJHE
- SPEHGM8EH334
- SPEHGTMZ76AT
- SPEHGJB2W5E3
- SPEHGCPLX22H
- SPEHGJ3VQB4S
- SPEHG9ZUKREB
- SPEHG6GY4KDD
- SPEHGB59UD3G
- SPEHG2NN8CJE
- SPEHG4YU832K
- SPEHGRPYL546
- SPEHG5PLV2AA
- SPEHGMPEXSFT
- SPEHGVN8JZJS
- SPEHGZCBETBY
- SPEHG8ZW3VU5
- SPEHGX8DPKAF
- SPEHG5ERNZ6E
- SPEHGX9UD6P7
- SPEHGVEPRFPP
- SPEHG6DSXZ5P
- SPEHG96N6X43
- SPEHGFFHY24L
- SPEHGUYDT6QJ
- SPEHGS847NQQ
- SPEHGQE3MDHM
- SPEHG6QZ6RWR
- SPEHGTV5E9PY
- SPEHGENEH68N
- SPEHGH7QCDEP
- SPEHGH44PYR6
- SPEHGSZMFESD
- SPEHGUH7UY5Q
- SPEHGF8Q32NZ
- SPEHG5N33QRK
- SPEHG6ATEPQX
- SPEHGTJZYZY8
- SPEHGUYZU42U
- SPEHG8PKAC4G
- SPEHGDRU537W
- SPEHG2VPDCMZ
- SPEHGXGMW6XJ
- SPEHGA835GTE
- SPEHGZ89SFAW
- SPEHGRRR6NER
- SPEHGQFJ8MLV
- SPEHGSZCF8J5
- SPEHGZWLAHEQ
- SPEHGU9UYTZK
Note: All the above-mentioned codes are only meant for single time use. Thus, it's recommended to redeem them quickly before anyone redeem it.
How to use the Redeem Codes in Free Fire
Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire.
Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account.
Step 3: Paste the Redeem Code and click the confirm button.
Step 4: Users can collect the rewards via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any currency will directly be added to the account.
It is essential to note that users with a guest account will not be able to use these redeem codes to get rewards. Instead, they must bind their account with Facebook or VK.
All the codes have a certain usage limit set upon them. If the players receive an error message stating that the code is invalid or has been redeemed, it means that the code is depleted and cannot be used further.
Also read: How to download new Bermuda remastered mapPublished 20 Aug 2020, 08:10 IST