Free Fire Redeem Codes for today (20th August 2020)

Free Fire has a variety of fantastic gun skins, outfit sets and characters that players can use while battling out on the field. Most of the legendary Free Fire items require diamonds (in-game currency) or some real cash investment to grab in the game. However, spending bucks for virtual items is not a feasible option for every player and as a result, they hunt for other ways to obtain these items.

Out of all the working methods, Free Fire Redeem codes are the most prominent one, which does not require much effort.

Redeem Codes are unique codes made up of 12 characters, which consist of capital letters and numbers. These codes can grant players with in-game items if they are redeemed successfully.

Latest Free Fire Redeem Codes (20th August 2020)

SPEHGMQQ8JWR

SPEHGH8E9HWL

SPEHGZLG93U7

SPEHG9E987K5

SPEHG3HD2ZQL

SPEHGNHU7GWW

SPEHGW57KL9C

SPEHGJ5XNAHL

SPEHGEHPAZDW

SPEHGSTT4FKJ

SPEHGARNVJHE

SPEHGM8EH334

SPEHGTMZ76AT

SPEHGJB2W5E3

SPEHGCPLX22H

SPEHGJ3VQB4S

SPEHG9ZUKREB

SPEHG6GY4KDD

SPEHGB59UD3G

SPEHG2NN8CJE

SPEHG4YU832K

SPEHGRPYL546

SPEHG5PLV2AA

SPEHGMPEXSFT

SPEHGVN8JZJS

SPEHGZCBETBY

SPEHG8ZW3VU5

SPEHGX8DPKAF

SPEHG5ERNZ6E

SPEHGX9UD6P7

SPEHGVEPRFPP

SPEHG6DSXZ5P

SPEHG96N6X43

SPEHGFFHY24L

SPEHGUYDT6QJ

SPEHGS847NQQ

SPEHGQE3MDHM

SPEHG6QZ6RWR

SPEHGTV5E9PY

SPEHGENEH68N

SPEHGH7QCDEP

SPEHGH44PYR6

SPEHGSZMFESD

SPEHGUH7UY5Q

SPEHGF8Q32NZ

SPEHG5N33QRK

SPEHG6ATEPQX

SPEHGTJZYZY8

SPEHGUYZU42U

SPEHG8PKAC4G

SPEHGDRU537W

SPEHG2VPDCMZ

SPEHGXGMW6XJ

SPEHGA835GTE

SPEHGZ89SFAW

SPEHGRRR6NER

SPEHGQFJ8MLV

SPEHGSZCF8J5

SPEHGZWLAHEQ

SPEHGU9UYTZK

SPEHGU5YLCZY

SPEHGACHR6BQ

SPEHGZ9RYX4A

SPEHGXLFVHS7

SPEHG8A57BNC

SPEHGVH2N4WY

SPEHG42D897E

SPEHGZF7VNJJ

SPEHGWPY9ZPE

SPEHGE7EQBLB

SPEHGUDXQ6Z2

SPEHG5NV4GVD

SPEHGQ63M5JU

SPEHGM2KQBWX

SPEHG3ZL8YZT

SPEHGY84FNXN

SPEHGZ9AJV3S

SPEHGH6QYQLG

SPEHGPR6WXYF

SPEHGH65AYVC — [Free Fire] - Brasil (@FreeFireBR) August 19, 2020

Note: All the above-mentioned codes are only meant for single time use. Thus, it's recommended to redeem them quickly before anyone redeem it.

How to use the Redeem Codes in Free Fire

Step 1: Visit the Redemption Center present on the official website of Garena Free Fire.

Step 2: Log in to your Free Fire account.

Step 3: Paste the Redeem Code and click the confirm button.

Step 4: Users can collect the rewards via the vault tab in the in-game lobby. Any currency will directly be added to the account.

It is essential to note that users with a guest account will not be able to use these redeem codes to get rewards. Instead, they must bind their account with Facebook or VK.

All the codes have a certain usage limit set upon them. If the players receive an error message stating that the code is invalid or has been redeemed, it means that the code is depleted and cannot be used further.

