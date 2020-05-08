Free Fire Server Down: Why is Free Fire not opening?

Free Fire Technical Error

Most of the Free Fire players around the globe are encountering an error while trying to access the game after its scheduled maintenance break on 7th May. They are getting a Network Connection issue that reads “Access token invalid, please relogin”.

Players are wondering whether it is a system error or their accounts are getting banned for some reason. The error has since been reported to the developers who have made an announcement on their Free Fire social media handles.

Why is Free Fire not Opening?

According to Garena, the game's developers, there is a technical error in the game which they are working to resolve.

Players should relax and wait till the issue gets fixed following which the servers would start working again. There is no other way to solve this error. Here is the official announcement from Garena in this regard:

Dear Survivors, We are aware that some of you are unable to login to the game. Our developers are aware of the technical issue and are working to resolve this as soon as possible. We will update you as soon as this is resolved. We thank you for your patience and support! Thank you!

The in-game servers were taken down for maintenance on 7th May from 8:00 AM IST (GMT +5:30) to 5:00 pm IST (GMT +5.30). This was done to increase the game size and to provide players a better and smoother gaming experience. The developers also clarified that no new feature was going to be added to the game during this period. The maintenance notice by the developers in this regard was as follows:

As the number of players increase, we have found a need to upgrade and increase our server to provide a better and smoother gameplay experience for everyone! As such, please note that there will be a maintenance on 7th May, at 08:00 - 17:00 (GMT +5:30).

