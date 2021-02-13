Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational: League stage overall standings 

The League Stages of the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational tournament concluded today. 24 top teams from India divided into two groups battled it out in four matches to qualify for the finals. The total prize pool for the tournament is 50,000 INR. The winning team will be awarded 25,000 INR.

Galaxy Racer Esports topped Group A with 20 kill points and 47 points. It was followed by Enigma Gaming with 15 kill points and 42 points.

Kar98 Army topped Group B with two Booyah and 54 points, followed by Hawk eye with 54 points.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational Finals

Group A

1. Galaxy Racer

2. Enigma Gaming

3. Non-Stop Gaming

4. Total Gaming Esports

5. Lokesh Gamer

6. Villain Gaming

The first match of group A was played in Bermuda. It was won by Lokesh Gamer.

The second match was played in Purgatory and was won by Villain Gaming.

Total Gaming Esports emerged victorious in the third match, played in Purgatory.

Non-Stop Gaming won the last match played in Bermuda.

Group B

1. Kar98 Army

2. Hawk eye

3. Head Hunters

4. Mutantz

5. TSG Army

6. Noble Esports

The first match of Group B was played in Bermuda and won by Head Hunters with 14 kills.

The second match was played on Purgatory and won by Kar98k Army with eight kills.

Noble Esports emerged victorious in the third match in Kalahari with six kills.

The last match played in Bermuda was won by Kar98 Army with three kills.

Finals schedule: February 14, 2021

Match 1 - Bermuda

Match 2 - Purgatory

Match 3 - Kalahari

Match 4 - Bermuda

Match 5 - Purgatory

Match 6 - Kalahari

The tournament will be streamed exclusively on the Sportskeeds Esports Youtube Channel from 1:00 PM IST.