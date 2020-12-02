Free Fire teases latest partnership with to-be-announced global superstar

Free Fire’s “Operation Chrono” will take place in a futuristic slum universe, a dystopian world featuring the most advanced technology there is. Amidst the chaos, there is room for a hero to emerge and be a source of inspiration for everyone.

The banner highlights elements of a futuristic slum universe, the technological advancements, as well as the potential for the rise of a legend.

While we can’t share too many details right now, we can assure you that this will potentially be among the most exciting and talked-about gaming collaborations we will see for the whole of 2020.

We will be revealing more clues on our official Free Fire Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube channels over the next few days, so stay tuned for those!

Looking forward to keeping you posted as we have updates. Have a great rest of the week!

