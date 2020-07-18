Free Fire: The Vengeance Day event details and here's how to get a free bundle

The wait for Free Fire's Vengeance Day event is over, and the much-awaited event has finally gone live in the game. Garena, the developers of the game, made an official announcement regarding this exclusive event. In the post, they also confirmed the release of the official music video.

Featuring a ton of new rewards, this event has specially been introduced for free users, who don't spend much money on Free Fire. Through the Vengeance Day event, players can claim the Free Master destroyer bundle at no cost. The details of this bundle will be shared later in this article.

Free Fire's Vengeance Day event details

Event duration: July 17 to July 29

Starting from 17th July, the Vengeance Day event will allow players to win event-exclusive prizes, including costumes, parachute skins, loot boxes and more. A new game mode, ‘Grim Reaper’, will also be available on the event’s peak day, ie, 26th July.

During the course of the event, players can collect orbs by playing matches in Free Fire, and can use them to spin the wheel. After each spin, a particular amount of points will be credited into the user's account, through which he/she can collect free rewards.

The event features three levels and to reach the final level, players are required to collect 120 points. Upon entering the last level, an exclusive outfit bundle will be given to players, which is a significant element of the event.

Get free outfit bundle in Vengeance Day event

Garena has given its players a chance to grab the Free Master destroyer bundle before the event ends. Before looking at the process to get the outfit bundle, here's how the exclusive package will look like:

Free Fire Master Destroyer bundle

To claim this free bundle in Free Fire, players are required to collect orb points by playing in matches. To receive even more points, players can complete various missions that are listed in the events section.

Once a player collects 120 points, he/she can redeem this exclusive bundle by clicking on the Exchange Altar tab, which will show them a complete list of rewards. From there, they can redeem it into their Free Fire account.

Apart from this, Free Fire is also giving various other reward items like gold vouchers, skateboard and diamond vouchers, among others.