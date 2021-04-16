Free Fire Tri-series 2021: Day 4 overall standings

The fourth day of Free Fire Tri-Series: Group Stages came to an end today. Teams from Bangladesh, Pakistan, and India competed in six matches to pursue the top 12 spots in the finals. Teams from groups A and B battled each other today.

At the end of the day, Team Elite emerged as the table toppers with 268 points and 131 kills. Following them in second place was House of Blood with 184 points and 96 kills.

At the end of the day, third place went to Extreme Ex with 179 points and 64 kills.

Free Fire Tri-Series Day 4

Free Fire Tri-series 2021 Overall standings after day 4

The day kicked off with the first match being played on Map Bermuda. Team Elite claimed the Booyah in this match with 14 kills. Galaxy Racer followed them in second place with a single frag while Team Hotshot finished third with two kills to their name.

The second and third matches of the day were played on Maps Purgatory, and Kalahari was won by Extreme Ex and Sixth Sense with eight and 10 kills to their names, respectively.

In the fourth and fifth matches played on maps, Bermuda and Purgatory were claimed by TM Swag and Extreme Ex, adding 12 and 10 kills to their respective tallies.

The sixth and final match of the day, played on Map Kalahari, saw Demons Pride claim the Booyah with 11 kills. Finishing behind them in second place in this match was B26 Mystics with six kills, followed by Team Chaos with six kills.

Top 5 kill leaders after Free Fire Tri-series day 4

The overall kill leaderboard for the fourth day straight saw Team Elite's domination, with three of their players finishing in the Top 5 fraggers.

Pahadi was at the top with 50 kills and 26150 damage, while Iconic and Killer was in third and fourth place with 32 and 29 kills.

Kai from House Blood, after an exceptional performance, jumped to second place with 33 kills and 18976 damage. Mr. Jay from Sixth Sense finished in fifth spot on the leaderboards with 24 kills.

Top 5 kill leaders From Free Fire Tri-series day 4

With the Group Stages nearing their end and the fight for the top 12 spots getting tougher, it would be interesting to see which of the competing 18 teams make the cut for the championship finals.

Free Fire Tri-series Day 5 Teams