Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore: Play-Ins record peak viewership of over 1.2 million

The latest major tournament in Free Fire esports, called the Free Fire World Series 2021, is currently underway in Singapore. The event boasts a massive prize pool of USD 2 million.

The Play-Ins of the FFWS 2021 concluded yesterday with three teams qualifying for the Grand Finals.

Qualified teams for the Free Fire World Series 2021 Finals

First Raiders Bravo (Indonesia) LOUD (Brazil) HQ Esports (Vietnam)

According to the popular esports statistics website Esports Charts, the Play-Ins garnered a large audience on various streaming platforms, with the tournament hitting a peak viewership of 1,239,891 viewers.

The viewership peaked during the 2nd round of the Play-Ins. As of writing this article, the Play-Ins have been viewed for 3,603,931 hours. This stage also had an average viewership of 8,82596 spectators.

1.1M Peak Viewers on 1st Round of Play-In Stage Free Fire World Series 2021 Singapore. @FFesportsBR @FreeFire_NA @freefirelatino



LIVE stats of event 👇https://t.co/tXuNRtdIsp

🔥🔥🔥#FFWS — Esports Charts (@EsportsCharts) May 28, 2021

The finals of the tournament, scheduled to be held on May 30th, will feature 12 teams from around the world. With the best of the best competing, the viewership is bound to break new records and cross the previous mark set during the Play-Ins.

Teams from Latin America and Southeast Asia will be the ones to look out for during the finals. These regions are considered the best in Free Fire esports, with the teams from here finishing at the top of the leaderboards during previous global events.

Earlier, four teams from the South Asian region couldn't travel to Singapore due to the Covid-19 travel restriction. These teams will also receive a part of the prize pool.

Mobile gaming and esports have been on a continuous rise for the past two years. The advent of cutting-edge smartphone technology has made mobile gaming immersive and has opened doors for the mobile industry.

Titles like Free Fire and PUBG Mobile have witnessed tremendous growth both in terms of revenue and downloads.

The esports aspect of these titles has flourished as well, with tournaments offering huge prize-pool happening regularly. These events draw in larger audiences who come to support their favorite teams and players.