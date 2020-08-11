Jarvis "Jarvis" Khattri of FaZe Clan is once again in the news but not because of his own actions. Yesterday, we reported on a competitive Fortnite player by the name of Kona hacking their way to the FNCS Solo Finals. The hacker openly revealed they were cheating to prove how bad the Anti-Cheat system is in Fortnite. They were eventually banned from the game but only because Epic Games saw clips of the cheats online.

If you're unaware, Jarvis was banned from Fortnite last year due him using an aimbot in a regular match of Fortnite. The YouTuber only used the hack for a video but nonetheless, Epic Games swiftly banned him from the game.

Soon after, a movement called #FreeJarvis was started but slowly died out. However, now it's back after Kona hacked their way through an entire tournament.

Should Jarvis be reinstated?

The fact that a cheater was only banned by Epic Games after clips of the hacking went viral is the reason why the #FreeJarvis movement has begun again. Some in the community feel Kona's actions were far worse and they wouldn't have even been banned if not for the clips going viral.

However, Jarvis was banned for a similar reason, as he posted his use of an aimbot on his YouTube channel. Of course, he can't receive special treatment simply because he's a content creator for FaZe Clan and boasts millions of followers.

Freeee me — FaZe Jarvis (@liljarviss) August 10, 2020

Still, a lifetime ban for a first-time offender did seem a tad harsh on the part of Epic Games. Jarvis can't even make a new account like most other banned cheaters because of how popular he is. Epic Games would see he's using a new account and ban him all over again.

Advertisement

The current issue is that Kona was able to get away with cheating. If not for the viral clips, Epic Games wouldn't have caught them. However, since Jarvis is such a big personality in the community, his cheating was immediately seen.

FREE JARVIS — benjyfishy (@benjyfishy) August 10, 2020

It's a sticky situation for all parties involved. It stands to reason that Epic Games can't simply roll over on Jarvis' ban, as that would bring a flurry of comments saying the developers favor content creators over regular players. Still, that won't stop Jarvis from fighting for his Fortnite freedom.