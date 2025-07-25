Frostpunk 2 console release date announced, coming to Xbox Game Pass

Frostpunk 2 is soon headed to current-gen home consoles, namely PS5 and Xbox Series X|S. Publisher 11 bit studios has revealed that console fans can enjoy the popular PC strategy city builder game when it finally launches on other platforms on September 18, 2025. Additionally, the title will also arrive on Microsoft's Xbox Game Pass catalog subscription service on the same day.

Here's everything to know about Frostpunk 2's upcoming console renditions, including a physical launch. Read on to know more.

Frostpunk 2 comes to consoles and Xbox Game Pass in September 2025

Similar to the console port of the predecessor Frostpunk game, the developer has further refined the circular interface to make it easier to navigate on a controller. Production Coordinator Igor Skibinski touched on the same with the following:

"Initially, we tried to carry over as many interface solutions as possible. But the two games differ so much in terms of gameplay that we had to adapt and rework those systems over time. Still, our main focus was to make interaction with the game feel seamless - so players never have to think about how to play while they’re playing. Our ambition is to once again prove that even complex strategy games can feel intuitive and satisfying on consoles.”

Frostpunk 2 on PS5 and Xbox Series X|S does seem to have a lot of effort put into it as far as the end user experience is concerned; for starters, the radial menu to facilitate ease of selection to using triggers to cycle between districts. The perks don't just stop there, however.

Check out this cool Collector's Edition for Frostpunk 2 (Image via 11 bit studios)

In collaboration with publisher Skybound Games, the game will also be getting two premium physical disc releases, which are ideal for collectors and enthusiasts. They are:

Icebreaker Edition

Whiteout Edition

Frostpunk 2's Icebreaker Edition is essentially a Special Edition, featuring a disc copy with the full game on it, a physical diorama of the game's setting of New London, and a download code for the novella "Warm Flesh", as well as the digital artbook.

The Whiteout Edition goes a step further, including everything in the Icebreaker Edition encased in a multi-layered shadow box with integrated LED lighting and key art visuals on top of these goodies:

Deluxe Edition upgrade: Grants access to the three upcoming DLCs.

Grants access to the Physical Keepsakes: A deluxe metal-and-enamel keychain, two premium New London art postcards, Frostpunk-themed stickers, and one of two possible embroidered faction patches - either the disciplined Technocrats or the fervent Icebloods.

The Xbox Game Pass launch will also allow anyone hesitant about diving into the game to try it out at no additional cost to the subscription to see if the game is worth their time and money.

Also Read: Frostpunk 2 Roadmap for 2025 revealed: All upcoming DLCs and content

