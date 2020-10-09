Create
Full details on the Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass and new Singularity Bundle

Image via Riot Games
Joey Carr
ANALYST
Modified 10 Oct 2020, 09:45 IST
News
Valorant is set to release the last iteration for Episode 1, Act 3, next week on Tuesday, October 13. This is a highly-anticipated update for Valorant, as it introduces a flurry of new content to the game. There's a new map, Icebox, arriving as well as a new Agent, Skye. However, Skye won't arrive until October 27, so fans will have to wait a bit longer to get their hands on that.

Finally, as with every new Act, a fresh Battle Pass will arrive along with the update. Every new cosmetic item is welcomed in Valorant and with the Battle Pass, a plethora of skins are there for the taking. Today, we'll go over the confirmed skins for the pass as well as the price and other cosmetics set to arrive in Act 3.

The Valorant Act 3 Battle Pass

As always, the Valorant Battle Pass will cost 1,000 Valorant Points, which equates to roughly $10. This price point is the standard in the gaming industry and isn't changing anytime soon. For the value, $10 isn't a bad deal whatsoever. The Battle Pass contains 50 tiers full of skins and other cosmetics for you to use in Valorant.

Speaking of skins, there have already been some Battle Pass items leaked ahead of the October 13 launch date. There are three skin collections, which are as follows:

  • Electroflux - Classic, Sheriff, Bucky
  • Jade - Ghost, Judge, Phantom, Spectre
  • Gothic - Guardian, Marshal, Shorty, Vandal, Knife
Electroflux Classic. Image via Riot Games
Gothic Guardian. Image via Riot Gamees
Jade Spectre. Image via Riot Games
Along with the skins, there will be various Gun Buddies, player cards, and Radianite Points up for grabs within the 50 tiers of the Battle Pass. However, it will take you around 100 hours of playtime to reach every tier.

The Singularity Bundle in Act 3

If you're not a fan of the Act 3 Battle Pass skins, then Riot Games also has something for you. Coming with the October 13 update is the new Singularity Bundle, which looks fantastic. The Bundle will cost a whopping 8,700 VP but come will some cool features for the weapons. These features include distinctive draw and reload animations, special bullet tracers and sound effects, and a black hole finisher. The weapons coming with the Bundle are the Phantom, Spectre, Ares, Sheriff, and Knife.

Singularity Phantom. Image via Riot Games
Singularity Sheriff. Image via Riot Games
Published 09 Oct 2020, 23:48 IST
Valorant
