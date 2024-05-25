G2 and Gen.G become first two teams to qualify for VCT Masters Shanghai Playoffs

The qualifiers for the VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 have seen G2 and Gen.G become the first teams to make it across the line to the playoffs. With a dominant performance that saw them both securing 2-0 against their opponents, they have made it clear that they mean business. G2 secured their spot in the playoffs by besting T1 and Team Heretics while Gen.G had an arguably more dominant run against Leviatán and FPX.

G2 and Gen.G advance to the playoffs

G2 makes it through (Image via Liquipedia)

The playoffs roster for the VCT Masters Shanghai 2024 has already begun to fill up, with G2 and Gen.G being the first to get one step closer to major glory with dominant runs against their competition.

While all the teams seem in good form and set to bring their A-game, G2 and Gen.G's 2-0 wins in their playoffs run make them a force to be reckoned with in particular.

As we wait to see who all rise to the occasion when the pressure of the Masters gets to them, we can surely count on some exhilarating matches in the days to come.

This year's VCT Masters keeps getting better

The hype leading up to the 2024 VCT Masters is truly electric. We can hope to see a plethora of brain-melting plays and razor-sharp mechanics from all the teams as we creep ever closer to the Masters Final. Each team right now is actively honing its skills on the server and the tension is palpable. With G2 and Gen.G securing their spots, it's time for the others to step up to the challenge.

