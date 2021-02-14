Galaxy Racer Esports and Non Stop Gaming dominate leaderboards after initial three matches of the Fire Fire Sportskeeda Invitational Finals

The Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational finals kicked off today with 12 top teams from the league stages battling it out for the ultimate championship title. A total of six matches have been scheduled for the finals out of which three have been played.

The first match played on Bermuda Map was won by Galaxy Racer Esports with 8 kills, Barcaboi and Aman took 4 kills each in the match. Barcaboi clutched a 1v2 in the last minute against Arpat Singh and Shahid of The Mutantz to clinch a Booyah.

Gurkirat from Mutantz played exceptionally well to get 4 frags. Lokesh Gamer and Villain Gaming played aggressively to clinch 10 and 9 kills respectively.

Fan-favorite Total Gaming Esports failed to leave any mark as they went our early 7th position with 2 kills.

Fire sportskeeda Invitational Finals Match 2 standings

The second game played on the Purgatory map was won by Team Head Hunters, who secured the Booyah by eliminating Noble Esports.

Non-Stop Gaming has a decent third-place finish in this match. Taneja from Head Hunters played exceptionally well and took 5 frags in the match.

Noble Esports took 9 kills in the matches where their star player Concept07 alone took 4 kills. Non-Stop Gaming played aggressively as the zone didn't favor them to clinch 10 kills in the match.

Fire sportskeeda Invitational Finals Match 3 standings

The third match played on the desert map of Kalahari was won by Kar98 Army with 5 kills as the last few zones favored them.

Total Gaming Esports made a comeback in this match to secure third place with a whopping 13 kills. Enigma Gaming played passively and secured second place with just one kill.

Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational Finals Schedule

Match 1 - Bermuda:- Galaxy Racer Esports

Match 2 - Purgatory:- Head Hunters

Match 3 - Kalahari :- Kar98 Army

Match 4 - Bermuda

Match 5 - Purgatory

Match 6 - Kalahari

The tournament awards a total prize pool of ₹50,000. The tournament winner will be awarded a prize of ₹25,000 while the first and the second runner-ups will be awarded ₹15,000 and ₹10,000 respectively.

The Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational also promises exciting rewards for viewers throughout the tournament, with DJ Alok's character being awarded for specific likes on stream.

Free Fire Sportskeeda Invitational rewards