Gambit Esports announces roster for Dota 2 Champions League

Gambit Esports, formerly AS Monaco Gambit, has announced a change in its roster for the upcoming Dota 2 Champions League. It snapped up Sergei "G" Bragin and Igor "iLTW" Filatov. The rest of the squad has been retained: Artem "Lorenof" Melnick, Aleksandr "Immersion" Khmelevskoi and Vasilii "AfterLife" Shishkin.

Dota 2 Champions League is right around the corner

The Dota 2 Champions League 2021 is scheduled to begin today, 19th of July, with a match between ASM Gambit and Spider Pigzs.

ASM Gambit surprised the community by snapping up iLTW, who was seen honing the colors of Team Nigma after it moved its mid-lane player Aliwi "w33" Omar, to the inactive roster.

Although ASM Gambit's roster lists iLTW as a stand-in player, it remains to be seen if the change will be a permanent one - iLTW's performance was not very impressive according to the standards of Team Nigma. He played extremely well on his signature Luna and Spectre, but his performance has otherwise been mediocre.

Team Nigma picked up iLTW to complete its roster for the DPC Season, the WePlay AniMajor and regional qualifiers. With him, Nigma managed to fill the gap left by w33 after he was pushed to the inactive roster due to their disappointing performance at the Dota 2 Singapore Major.

Previously, Igor "iLTW" Filatov used to play for fellow European esports organizations, OG in 2019 and Virtus.Pro in August 2020, attracting a lot of eyes with his steady performances.

iLTW did not fit into Team Nigma well, as all three of their cores, Amer "Miracle" Al-Barkawi and Ivan "MinD_ContRoL" Ivanov are farm-intensive cores.

Sergei "G" Bragin was last seen playing for Team EXTREMUM as a mid-lane player. He holds the record for securing the highest number of creep last hits in a single game of Dota 2. He achieved this while playing his signature Queen of Pain against Team Empire in The International 2017: CIS Qualifiers.

He will turn up to provide support, and fans worldwide will definitely be interested in watching this iteration of G.

Edited by Sabine Algur