Road to TI: Top 5 plays of the Dota 2 season

Every year, the Dota 2 Pro Circuit Leagues are held, the winners or the higher-ranked teams of those leagues qualify for the Majors to be held. Countless great plays are made by professionals that will be archived in the memories of Dota 2 fans forever.

Be it Danil "Dendi" Ishutin's Million Dollar Dream Coil in TI1 or Amer "Miracle" Al-Barkawi's 43HP Ancient defense with Arc Warden against Alliance, the Dota 2 pros have always made plays that have impacted the game massively. In this article, the top 5 plays made by the Dota 2 pros in this season.

NOTE: This opinion is of the author only.

Top 5 plays of Dota 2 season 2021

5) Ana's Treads switch to survive Zeus' Ult

In this game vs Team Secret, Anathan "Ana" Pham was playing his signature Phantom Lancer.

In the game, he did not have the best of starts in the laning phase and was starting to shift into the jungle. The opponent's mid-laner, Michal "Nisha" Jankowski, was playing Zeus, as he decided to use his global ultimate Thundergod's Wrath to finish off Ana, who was pretty low on hp.

Upon hearing the casting sound of Zeus' Ultimate, Ana immediately shifted his Power Treads into Strength for the bonus HP and survived the Ultimate with the bare minimum of 1HP.

4) Tidebringer kill on LoA by Darkmago

In game 1 of Quincy Crew vs NoPing Esports, Gonzalo "Darkmago" Herrera, the mid-laner for Noping, picked Kunkka. When his carry was in trouble, he rotated to the safe-lane, and almost got the kill on the support of Quincy Crew, Avery "LoA" Silverman's Elder Titan.

He got the ET very low, but ET managed to juke his way into the forest. and out of vision range. Seeing an approaching creepwave, Darkmago decided to try his luck and by using Kunkka's Tidebringer cleave. Targeting it towards the forest, he managed to kill LoA.

3) eLeVeN Double Doom on Team Nigma

Ren "eLeVeN" Yangwei held off a high ground push against Team Nigma in the WePlay AniMajor with the help of his support Grimstroke.

Grimstroke used his ultimate, Soulbind, which allows any point targeted spell in the game of Dota 2 to be cast on two enemies simultaneously. Doom was in low health when he went back to the fountain to buy the Refresher orb to teleport in and put on the Doom on the two targets of Soulbind, which stopped the high ground siege.

2) Saksa tanks Hoodwink Ult to save SumaiL

Martin "Saksa" Sazdov, the position 4 roamer of the Dota 2 roster of OG, played Dark Willow against Team Nigma in the Upper Bracket qualifiers of TI10.

In a Dota 2 match where things were looking more or less good for OG, their carry player Syed Sumail "SumaiL" Hassan was caught off-guard by Lina, played by the legendary Miracle.

Nigma's captain, Kuro "KuroKy" Salehi Takhasomi, was playing Hoodwink, and started to channel his ultimate to finish off SumaiL. Saksa quickly shifted into the Shadow Realm to get in the way of the Sharpshooter and save the day.

1) Arteezy's Clutch Sunder to save Abed

Artour "Arteezy" Babaev, Evil Geniuses' carry and Abed "Abed" Azel Yusop, the mid-laner, were literally in a "dire" situation, as they had to fight off the entire enemy team of TNC Predator on their side of the triangle.

In a game of Dota 2 in the WePlay Animajor, Abed on his Dragon Knight was falling critically low to the Night Stalker when Arteezy, on his signature Terrorblade, decided to Sunder Abed to restore his health to almost full, while healing himself with his Satanic.

Edited by Gautham Balaji