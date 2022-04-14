Gamers vs. viewers: How the Halo TV series has divided the entire fan base with its lore and character representation

The Halo series has turned into a battlefield itself as it has dramatically divided the fan base with its execution. Strife has been created between hardcore gamers who have passionately played the games for years. Viewers mostly represent the non-gamers who are viewing the series like any other show.

The TV series has decided to follow a new timeline of events and has made certain decisions that haven't gone down well with gamers. Decisions like the Master Chief opening his helmet are just one of many that polarized the fan base.

Things looked quite encouraging when Paramount announced the news of the series. Halo has become the latest series like Witcher and League of Legends that have followed the path of making screen adaptations. Paramount might not have anticipated the fan base's mixed reactions.

Halo TV series has divided hardcore fans and casual viewers

The series' lore has been the most significant point of discussion as some fans feel that it has let down the Halo universe. One fan stated that the lore has been butchered in the name of artistic freedom.

Odd @Oddsomnia @HaloTheSeries This had potential to be great but the lore was handled so poorly seriously paramount need to realize there is a balance act between artistic liberty and butchering established canonical lore @HaloTheSeries This had potential to be great but the lore was handled so poorly seriously paramount need to realize there is a balance act between artistic liberty and butchering established canonical lore

The point was immediately countered by another fan who stated that the series follows the lore of the comics. Once again, the dissatisfaction and the reasons for gamers' ire is evident.

dutchlan @fortniterigger @Oddsomnia

Almost everything is extremely lore accurate about this, especially in the comics. @HaloTheSeries WHAT DO YOU MEAN ??Almost everything is extremely lore accurate about this, especially in the comics. @Oddsomnia @HaloTheSeries WHAT DO YOU MEAN ??Almost everything is extremely lore accurate about this, especially in the comics.

Some fans feel that the adaptation is just a mediocre sci-fi adaptation at best and does a disservice to the games.

Vᐰniellis @vaaniellis @HaloTheSeries This show is a disrespectful adaptation and an average sci-fi series on its own. @HaloTheSeries This show is a disrespectful adaptation and an average sci-fi series on its own.

In response to the above tweet, one fan requested to allow others to enjoy the show.

AlteredKrimson @BatBitch73 @vaaniellis



Halo or not, the show has it's fans, you don't need to ruin it. @HaloTheSeries Can we please just let people enjoy the show?Halo or not, the show has it's fans, you don't need to ruin it. @vaaniellis @HaloTheSeries Can we please just let people enjoy the show?Halo or not, the show has it's fans, you don't need to ruin it.

The divide between gamers and book readers is also evident. One person commented that characters can't feel more detached than what is the current situation. In response, another user responded that more users should perhaps follow the books before stating their opinions.

Alex Dissonance @AlexDissonance @HaloTheSeries This is honestly terrible. How detached can characters be from their Ingame personas… @HaloTheSeries This is honestly terrible. How detached can characters be from their Ingame personas…

One fan was completely miffed about how the character designs hardly make any sense. It's not just Master Chief's design that is the problem. The fan described the design of Cortana in the series as the worst recreation.

Benjamin - Blue's On First 🦔 @BluesOnFirst @HaloTheSeries Only thing I DO recognize is Cortana, and that's the worst attempt I've ever seen at making a human being in a costume look like a bipedal SD card of someone's brain. @HaloTheSeries Only thing I DO recognize is Cortana, and that's the worst attempt I've ever seen at making a human being in a costume look like a bipedal SD card of someone's brain.

A couple of fans once again had a debate about the quality of the series. The first one stated that they feel sorry about being alive to watch this series. To this, another Halo fan said that the changes that have been made for TV are necessary.

If things aren't dramatic, it could be poor and the fan feels that the series does a good job of keeping up with the lore.

Celestialgming @Gmingcelestial @HaloTheSeries This version of master would be the kind that would run with you instead of help you when shi got scary. This show sucks btw and I hate the fact that I had to be alive to see halo reach this point. No pun intended. @HaloTheSeries This version of master would be the kind that would run with you instead of help you when shi got scary. This show sucks btw and I hate the fact that I had to be alive to see halo reach this point. No pun intended.

VAGeata! @SuperSpaceTTV @Gmingcelestial @HaloTheSeries It’s not That bad imo. I welcome the changes. Tv has to make things last longer with drama for the show to go on. The shows gonna need to last longer than the game. This episode was very brutal and it highlights a lot of halo lore. @Gmingcelestial @HaloTheSeries It’s not That bad imo. I welcome the changes. Tv has to make things last longer with drama for the show to go on. The shows gonna need to last longer than the game. This episode was very brutal and it highlights a lot of halo lore.

The latest controversy and discussion arose as a result of a scene depicting Master Chief meeting Cortana. Some fans have been extremely divisive about it and are disappointed that the show has Halo written on it. The fan respected the efforts of the actors but felt that the show isn't good enough.

Alan @pediashore11 @HaloTheSeries I mean this in the best way and can’t speak for anyone else except me: This scene was terrible and I couldn’t be more disappointed that this has Halo written on it. Full respect to the cast and crew who worked hard on this, as well as those who like the show. But I hate this @HaloTheSeries I mean this in the best way and can’t speak for anyone else except me: This scene was terrible and I couldn’t be more disappointed that this has Halo written on it. Full respect to the cast and crew who worked hard on this, as well as those who like the show. But I hate this

It remains to be seen if the overall divisiveness related to the Halo show will be reduced in the coming days. The execution of the series will remain a topic of debate as things stand. Paramount and 343 industries will hope that the series finds more success and engages with fans in a better way.

