Gamers vs. viewers: How the Halo TV series has divided the entire fan base with its lore and character representation

The Halo series has turned into a battlefield itself as it has dramatically divided the fan base with its execution. Strife has been created between hardcore gamers who have passionately played the games for years. Viewers mostly represent the non-gamers who are viewing the series like any other show.
The TV series has decided to follow a new timeline of events and has made certain decisions that haven't gone down well with gamers. Decisions like the Master Chief opening his helmet are just one of many that polarized the fan base.
Things looked quite encouraging when Paramount announced the news of the series. Halo has become the latest series like Witcher and League of Legends that have followed the path of making screen adaptations. Paramount might not have anticipated the fan base's mixed reactions.
Halo TV series has divided hardcore fans and casual viewers
The series' lore has been the most significant point of discussion as some fans feel that it has let down the Halo universe. One fan stated that the lore has been butchered in the name of artistic freedom.
The point was immediately countered by another fan who stated that the series follows the lore of the comics. Once again, the dissatisfaction and the reasons for gamers' ire is evident.
Some fans feel that the adaptation is just a mediocre sci-fi adaptation at best and does a disservice to the games.
In response to the above tweet, one fan requested to allow others to enjoy the show.
The divide between gamers and book readers is also evident. One person commented that characters can't feel more detached than what is the current situation. In response, another user responded that more users should perhaps follow the books before stating their opinions.
One fan was completely miffed about how the character designs hardly make any sense. It's not just Master Chief's design that is the problem. The fan described the design of Cortana in the series as the worst recreation.
A couple of fans once again had a debate about the quality of the series. The first one stated that they feel sorry about being alive to watch this series. To this, another Halo fan said that the changes that have been made for TV are necessary.
If things aren't dramatic, it could be poor and the fan feels that the series does a good job of keeping up with the lore.
The latest controversy and discussion arose as a result of a scene depicting Master Chief meeting Cortana. Some fans have been extremely divisive about it and are disappointed that the show has Halo written on it. The fan respected the efforts of the actors but felt that the show isn't good enough.
It remains to be seen if the overall divisiveness related to the Halo show will be reduced in the coming days. The execution of the series will remain a topic of debate as things stand. Paramount and 343 industries will hope that the series finds more success and engages with fans in a better way.