Gamers8 sets new benchmark in esports with $45 million prize pool: Tournament start time revealed

Popular esports tournament company Gamers8 has finally announced the starting date of its highly anticipated yearly global esports festival, which is also set to feature a massive prize pool. In fact, the organizer has managed to carve out an inspirational benchmark with its prize pool, attracting top esports aspirants from across the globe.

Based on the recent announcement, Gamers8 Esports will be providing winnings worth a whopping $45,000,000 in 2023, which is three times the prize pool of 2022’s event ($15,000,000). The upcoming festival is funded by Saudi Esports Federation (SEF), the country’s primary esports association.

With this in place, the Saudi Arabia-based company is set to become the organizer of the biggest esports tournament so far, surpassing Dota 2's The International 2021 which offered $40,000,000 in prize money. Gamers8 has further announced the time and location for this year’s biggest esports and gaming festival, which is named “The Land of Heroes.”

When will Gamers8’s esports and gaming festival start in 2023?

Gamers8 Esports @Gamers8GG

Bigger, better, bolder than ever.

$45,000,000

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

🗓️ July 6th, 2023



#Gamers8 #TheLandofHeroes The biggest esports festival in the world returns!Bigger, better, bolder than ever.$45,000,000Riyadh, Saudi Arabia🗓️ July 6th, 2023 The biggest esports festival in the world returns!Bigger, better, bolder than ever.💰 $45,000,000🌍 Riyadh, Saudi Arabia🗓️ July 6th, 2023#Gamers8 #TheLandofHeroes https://t.co/EkwWvo6pwP

The festival will commence on July 6, 2023, and will be held in Riyadh, the capital city and primary financial hub of Saudi Arabia. The Land of Heroes will continue for eight weeks (July to September) and will feature numerous rewarding and prestigious esports tournaments for various competitive video games.

At the moment, the eligible esports titles for the 2023 event haven't been revealed yet. Nevertheless, fans can make an educated guess based on last year’s festival, in which popular titles like Dota 2, PUBG Mobile, Rocket League, Fortnite, and Rainbow Six Siege were featured. This year could potentially see the addition of more competitive games, now that the prize pool has tripled.

In addition to esports, the festival will also host exhilarating musical concerts, informative developers’ discussions, and many more public events. Additionally, the popular esports and gaming summit, New World Forum, will be making a comeback in 2023 and is expected to run for two days, just like last year.

The company is yet to announce the exact timings of the upcoming tournaments, concerts, and other events. More details will likely be revealed later on as the start date nears.

Gamers8 Esports @Gamers8GG



45 MILLION DOLLARS



The largest in esports history.



This is

This is Did we say more than double? We meant triple!45 MILLION DOLLARSThe largest in esports history.This is #Gamers8 This is #TheLandofHeroes Did we say more than double? We meant triple!45 MILLION DOLLARSThe largest in esports history.This is #Gamers8!This is #TheLandofHeroes! https://t.co/qL7mRipR8K

With the SEF at its back, the upcoming Gamers8 festival is undoubtedly one of the biggest government-backed public events for gaming, welcoming participants from all across the world. However, the Saudi Arabian government has been in the crosshairs of the public due to their controversial opinions of the LGBTQ+ community and women’s rights.

Regardless, Saudi Arabia has continued to invest heavily in esports and gaming with the goal of nurturing the industry within its boundaries. Although Gamers8's 2023 event is an example of esports culture at its finest and is likely to see incredible success in a few months, Saudi Arabia’s reputation may affect its international success.

Poll : 0 votes