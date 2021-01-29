GameStop stock surge costs short-sellers an estimated loss of $70 billion, and Redditors push for lawsuit

GameStop vs. Wall Street

The unprecedented surge of GameStop's stock has led to short-sellers losing an estimate of $70 billion.

In essence, short-selling is the act of borrowing stock from a company, selling it on at a higher price before, and finally repurchasing it at a lower price of return.

Those are rules and the risks. Now they don't like the rules or the risks anymore. Will they look for a gov bailout? Wouldn't surprise me. lol — J.D. Mills (@Miltz76) January 28, 2021

The gamble here is that the stock will eventually drop in value while it is being loaned out. When investors repurchase it for a lower price, they keep the difference.

Not at all. Just Wall Street finding out the system they created for short selling stocks backfired. System should’ve never existed in the first place. Betting on companies to lose value. No respect for all those Wall Street brokers and fund managers. Add no value to the world — CS.pirate (@pspnj) January 28, 2021

Here's a quick explanation of the situation:

a normal person explains what’s happening on the stock market: pic.twitter.com/zKKvULCirX — Avalon Penrose (@avalonpenrose) January 27, 2021

The bets nearly paid off

A group of hedge funds started short selling GameStop's stock last year. But recently, the sub-Reddit r/WallStreetBets caught on to the game and left investors at a loss for words when they collectively purchased a significant share of the stock. Doing so shot up GameStop's stock, which was otherwise in decline.

Wall Street investors who were betting on GameStop's stock to tank lost an estimated $70 billion.

The man who founded WallStreetBets, Jaime Rogozinski, joined me tonight to discuss other side of this story…the individual investors who came together in places like Reddit. pic.twitter.com/sBEwdXfpBI — Christopher C. Cuomo (@ChrisCuomo) January 29, 2021

Redditors are waging an all-out war on Wall Steet by teaming up on this stock buy. Following this series of events, The White House stepped in and said that it would be "closely monitoring the GameStop-Reddit situation."

White House @PressSec Jen Psaki says the Biden team is "monitoring" the surge of GameStop shares.



"The stock market isn’t the only measure of the health of our economy," she said at a press briefing pic.twitter.com/AU7KiRU90B — Bloomberg Quicktake (@Quicktake) January 27, 2021

White House press secretary Jen Psaki said:

"Our team, our economic team, including Secretary [Janet] Yellen and others, are monitoring the situation. It’s a good reminder though that the stock market isn’t the only measure of the health of our economy. It doesn’t reflect how middle- and working-class families are doing."

Reverse Robinhood

After this fiasco unfolded, Redditors began organizing to potentially file a class-action lawsuit against trading platform Robinhood because the app restricted users from trading/buying certain stocks in response to the GameStop situation.

In a statement, the company explained its actions:

"We continuously monitor the markets and make changes where necessary. In light of recent volatility, we are restricting transactions for certain securities to position closing only, including $AMC, $BB, $BBBY, $EXPR, $GME, $KOSS, $NAKD and $NOK. We also raised margin requirements for certain securities."

However, the story is more complex. A user on Twitter explained:

Some dude posted that pic.twitter.com/qb2swppO8E — BigTx (@LB62814825) January 29, 2021

At the moment, users can still close out existing positions on Robinhood but can no longer purchase any of GameStop's stocks due to the "recent volatility in the market."

The move stirred up the internet and some politicians, who are now demanding an official inquiry into Robinhood's actions.

Inquiries into freezes should not be limited solely to Robinhood.



This is a serious matter. Committee investigators should examine any retail services freezing stock purchases in the course of potential investigations - especially those allowing sales, but freezing purchases. — Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (@AOC) January 28, 2021

Yes @aoc. We need an investigation into RobinhoodApp’s decision and who influenced that. And this shows the need for a financial transaction tax on hedge fund shorting and SEC regulations on short selling practices. https://t.co/mYX8Ab3JwH — Ro Khanna (@RoKhanna) January 28, 2021

Where do we go from here?

A lot of debate is expected to take place about this situation in the days to come. While trading of GameStop's stocks may have been stopped on Robinhood, other apps have left their doors open for investors.

It sounds like trading apps like Robin Hood are blocking people from purchasing/trading AMC ($AMC) and GameStop ($GME) stocks.



How is this legal? The little guy starts making some money, and Wall Street blocks them from participating? That's the definition of corruption. — David Hookstead (@dhookstead) January 28, 2021

But the fallout and backlash has just begun. A potential investigation could be launched shortly, given the mounting pressure from much of the internet and some prominent politicians.

@AOC Robinhood should be investigated by congress — Justin Kan (@justinkan) January 28, 2021

That being said, enjoy this pinned tweet.