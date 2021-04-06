Garena announces Undawn, new third-person survival shooter game for mobile and PCs

Garena is releasing Undawn later this year according to sources. It is a third-person, survival shooter game, and it will have zombies too!

Mobile gaming and esports are already off to a great start in 2021. With Krafton already making an announcement about their new title PUBG: New State, fellow video game publishing company Garena popularly known for its battle royale title Free Fire, isn't one to be left behind.

Octaviani Catherine

Recently, Octaviani Catherine from Garena, in a LinkedIn post, announced that the company will be publishing a new open-world, survival zombie third-person shooter game titled Undawn. The title will be developed by the popular Chinese company Tencent's LightSpeed & Quantum StudiInterestingly,ngly the game will have cross-platform support being available both on Mobile and PC.

Latest details about Undawn

Along with the announcement, Garena also released a trailer for the game and opened the Pre-Alpha registrations for the title.

Undawn

Daniel Ahmad, senior analyst at Niko Partners, gave insights regarding the development of Undawn

The developer of PUBG Mobile, Tencent's Lightspeed & Quantum Studios, has announced a new open world co-op survival game called Undawn.



The action game with RPG elements, which is developed with UE4 will release on mobile and PC later this year.



Here is the Chinese trailer pic.twitter.com/jyFbYzngSR — Daniel Ahmad (@ZhugeEX) March 26, 2021

Advertisement

He tweeted out saying that the game developed on Unreal Engine 4 will have RPG elements and is due to be released later this year. He stated that the plot of the game will be to scavenge, build, craft, and survive in a world overrun by zombies through both PvE and PvP gameplay.

He also revealed that while the game is for the market outside China, it is based on another title called Dawn Awakening (黎明觉醒) which is also in its test phase in China on mobile and has completed over 20 Million pre-registrations.

Further tweeting out, Ahmad also said that Tencent will be focusing on a number of new key areas as part of its development strategy. According to Ahmad, the company is planning a global approach and focusing on cross-platform support while maintaining AAA quality for the title, a shift from the organization's mobile-based strategy.

Undawn

It would be intriguing to see the response Undawn gets on release. With two big gaming houses, Garena and Tencent involved, fans will be expecting a lot from the title.