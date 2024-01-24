Gen.G Esports enters PUBG Mobile esports by signing five South Korean players 

Gen.G Esports, a renowned South Korean organization, debuted in PUBG Mobile's competitive scene by signing four veteran players on January 23, 2024. The squad entered PUBG PC esports in August 2018 and has been one of the most successful teams in it. Now, their aim is to achieve the same popularity in the mobile version of this battle royale game.

Krafton revealed earlier today, January 24, that it has partnered up with 12 squads from South Korea for the 2024 PUBG Mobile season. This includes Gen.G. These organizations will be granted direct spots in all the major tournaments related to that title in South Korea.

Gen.G Esports announces its PUBG Mobile squad

Here are the five athletes who have joined the organization:

JUNI - Kim Kyung-jun Machao - Kim Hyeon-woo Missile - Kim loon-soo Sayden - Jeon Min-jae ZZP - Han Jeong-Wook (coach)

Except for Machao, the other members are well-known names in this mobile game's esports scene. These athletes have played for many big teams over the past few years. Some of them have also played together for a few clubs.

Sayden was previously a member of Dplus KIA (formerly Damwon Gaming) and registered numerous achievements as part of it. He has been contesting in PUBG Mobile's esports scene since mid-2019.

Juni is one of the oldest South Korean players in this landscape, as he has been playing PUBG's mobile version professionally since late 2018. This 23-year-old veteran has won many tournaments over the last five years. He found immense success while playing for Damwon Gaming in 2022.

Missile has competed in both South Korea and Japan. He has even won major tournaments in both countries. He made his debut as a PUBG Mobile pro in 2020 and won the PMSC 1st Half in the same year while playing for Xenon Esports. He then joined T1, a renowned South Korean organization, in mid-2020. Japanese team Varrel signed him in 2022 and also managed to clinch the PMJL Season 2 Phase 1.

ZZP has been signed as a coach for the lineup. He also played in South Korea and Japan. He has gained extensive experience, playing PUBG Mobile competitively over the last four years and will now begin his new journey as part of Gen.G Esports.

The South Korean organization will be hoping to claim prestigious trophies when it comes to this title's esports scene. Krafton has already scheduled three international tournaments for this title in 2024. Gen.G Esports will need to do well in their regional competitions to play in those global tournaments.