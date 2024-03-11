Genshin Impact 4.6 character Arlecchino officially revealed

HoYoverse finally announced Arlecchino as an official playable unit for Genshin Impact 4.6. The Fourth of the Eleven Fatui Harbingers left quite an impression in Fontaine's main story arc, where players learned a lot about her character, power, and other secrets. However, her playable kit and gameplay animations are yet to be revealed to the public.

The recent official reveal of Arlecchino says a lot about her final appearance in the game, which isn't much different from how she appeared as an NPC. She wields the Pyro vision and uses a Polearm as a weapon. Whether her kit makes her a DPS unit, or more on the supporting side, remains to be seen.

Arlecchino officially revealed for Genshin Impact 4.6

The Genshin Impact community saw Arlecchino for the first time via the "Winter Night's Lazzo" animated video, released before the Sumeru update. From there, everyone caught small glimpses of her as the Fontaine update slowly came along. Hence, with time, the "Knave," or Arlecchino easily became the most anticipated character of all time.

The following post is from HoYoverse regarding Arlecchino, where the company showcases her possible splash art and in-game model. However, note that a few rumors alongside the Fontaine quest do hint at a separate stance in her playable kit, which hasn't been shown here.

Here is the official description on Arlecchino from the post:

Fate grants favors to no one. Only those who would fight it with every ounce of their being may earn the right to challenge it." — Pierro, "The Jester"

All Arlecchino appearances in order:

As mentioned earlier, Arlecchino has made quite the impression via different mediums, be it in-game appearances or animated teasers. Here is a list of every official appearance made by Arlecchino before her drip marketing:

A Winter Night's Lazzo trailer

The Final Feast trailer

Genshin Impact 4.1 trailer

Genshin Impact 4.1 Fontaine Archon Quest

Neuvillette story quest

With Arlecchino's reveal, it has been confirmed that her release will be in version 4.6. However, any specific release time or window remains unknown for now. Based on the current update runtimes, the version can be expected around late April 2024.