Genshin Impact Arlecchino drip marketing speculation and leaks

Arlecchino, also known as The Knave, is one of the Fatui Harbingers in Genshin Impact. Many players have eagerly waited for her debut as a playable character. Recent rumors have confirmed that she will appear in the upcoming version 4.6 update. Assuming this is true, expect official drip marketing for Arlecchino to drop soon. All previous drip marketing posts were announced two days prior to the new update.

Thus, we can speculate that Genshin Impact's upcoming drip marketing will drop on March 11, 2024, and will introduce Arlecchino as a playable unit. Reliable leaks also disclose details about her kit and playstyle, which is briefly covered in this article.

Genshin Impact 4.6 Arlecchino drip marketing date, time, and more

The Genshin Impact 4.5 update is scheduled to be released on March 13, 2024. Meanwhile, reliable leaks from Mero claim that Arlecchino will debut in version 4.6 banners. Players have already noticed her Pyro vision during the Fontaine Archon Quests, confirming her possibility of debuting as a playable character.

As stated earlier, HoYoverse officials usually drop marketing posts two days ahead of the new update. Here is a list of previous drip marketing posts that confirm this:

Chiori Drip: January 29, 2024 (Version 4.4 release date: 31 January, 2024)

January 29, 2024 (Version 4.4 release date: 31 January, 2024) Xianyun Drip: December 18, 2023 (Version 4.3 release date: December 20, 2023)

December 18, 2023 (Version 4.3 release date: December 20, 2023) Navia Drip: November 06, 2023 (Version 4.2 release date: November 08, 2023)

November 06, 2023 (Version 4.2 release date: November 08, 2023) Furina Drip: September 25, 2023 (Version 4.1 release date: September 27, 2023)

You will notice that the drip marketing posts mentioned above were dropped on Monday at 6 pm (UTC+8). Thus, we can safely speculate that Genshin Impact's 4.6 drip marketing will introduce her when it drops on March 11, 2024, at 6 pm (UTC+8).

Considering the leaks are accurate, it implies that Genshin Impact version 4.6 banners will feature one new 5-star debut, while the rest will be character reruns.

Other Arlecchino leaks

Older leaks had already claimed that Arlecchino will be a 5-star Poleram DPS. Recent rumors from Uncle K, Gouba, and HxG claim the following:

Great synergy with Furina, Clorinde, and Chevreuse

Will work well in Overload and Vaporize teams

Has AoE damage

Will be effective against multiple enemies

Rumors about her kit have leakers comparing her with Hu Tao and Cyno. Both her Elemental Skill and Burst are speculated to contribute to her overall damage potential.

For more information and updates, follow Sportskeeda Genshin Impact Hub.