Genshin Impact's Art Exhibition will start on August 19, 2023, across four different parts of the world. Admission is free, but players are urged to pre-register via HoYoverse's online link. This article will cover everything that Travelers need to know about this real-life event. A bunch of art and merchandise tied to Fontaine will be present at the relevant locations.

Over 40 artists' works will be included at the Genshin Impact Art Exhibition. This event lasts from August 19 to 27, taking place in four separate real-life locations. Those areas are Paris, New York, Taipei, and Tokyo. An online exhibition in 15 different languages is also set to be confirmed later by miHoYo. That said, more information on this real-life event has been offered below.

Genshin Impact Art Exhibition launches on August 19: What you should know about this event

Genshin Impact @GenshinImpact #GenshinImpact



"Ride the Waves to a Rendezvous in Fontaine" Endless Adventure in Teyvat: Fontaine Edition Game Art Exhibition is coming soon!



Dear Travelers,

The Fontaine-themed offline game art exhibition will be open to the public on… pic.twitter.com/CY78lwr1Fc #GenshinImpact Fontaine #FontaineExpo "Ride the Waves to a Rendezvous in Fontaine" Endless Adventure in Teyvat: Fontaine Edition Game Art Exhibition is coming soon!Dear Travelers,The Fontaine-themed offline game art exhibition will be open to the public on… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

The above tweet contains a short trailer tied to this Genshin Impact Art Exhibition. "Ride the Waves to a Rendezvous in Fontaine" is the official name of this event. Here are the locations confirmed for it:

Paris, France: Galerie Joseph Saint Merri, 5 Rue Saint-Merri, 75004 Paris

Galerie Joseph Saint Merri, 5 Rue Saint-Merri, 75004 Paris New York, New York, US: New York at Moonlight Studios, 330 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013

New York at Moonlight Studios, 330 Hudson Street, New York, NY 10013 Taipei, Taiwan: No. 133, Guangfu S Rd, Xinyi District, Taipei City

No. 133, Guangfu S Rd, Xinyi District, Taipei City Tokyo, Japan: 1 Chome-11-6 Jingumae, Shibuya-ku, Tokyo

Although admission is free, miHoYo still recommends that players pre-register for this event. A guide on how to do that is provided below.

How to pre-register

This is what you will see when you go to the pre-register page at first (Image via HoYoverse)

Here is the pre-register link: Pre-register

Click on the envelope to get started. If you're not logged in, you will receive a prompt to do so. Afterward, you should see four tickets correlated to the four aforementioned locations. You can scroll down to see some directions and what the floor plan is for this Genshin Impact Art Exhibition.

This example uses the New York location (Image via HoYoverse)

You can click on the map or floor plan to get a closer look. Either way, you have two options for pre-registering. First, you can click on the Pre-Register option with Paimon on the bottom left. Second, you can scroll up and click on whichever ticket related to the aforementioned locations you want. You should pick one you think you could attend in real life.

You will see some raffle details tied to the location you picked. Participation is free. Click on the "Confirm and begin registration" option to confirm your pre-registration.

Other notes about the Genshin Impact Art Exhibition

Don't forget to share the event (Image via HoYoverse)

Travelers can share the event by clicking on the Share Icon as shown above. Select one of the social media options to get a Redeem Code for 20,000 Mora. Note that you don't actually have to post the content on Twitter or Facebook, as you'll receive the code as soon as you get the prompt to share the event.

Hence, you can just close the second window and keep the code.

Another tab full of useful information (Image via HoYoverse)

One more thing worth noting is that you can click on the left and right arrows next to the directions and floor plan to see the above content. It includes Special Events for you to look forward to at the Genshin Impact Art Exhibition, plus some merchandise you can acquire.

Poll : Do you plan on attending this art exhibition? Yes No 0 votes